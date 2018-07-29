Reddit Is Covering Up Scale Of Data Breach Exposing Users’ Real Identities

Social media site Reddit is attempting to cover up the scale of a massive data breach that has exposed thousands of its users real identities.

Reddit, the fourth most popular website in the US, quietly informed its users yesterday that a data breach had leaked user information. However, the actual truth is more disturbing.

Personal email address connected to thousands of accounts have been revealed, linking real names with Reddit accounts. This makes their past post history — on a site that sells itself on anonymity — a target that can be scraped to reveal plenty of private, highly personal details.

For years Reddit has encouraged people to openly engage in discussions where they reveal deeply personal details, bare their souls, and post fantasies and kinks. Steve Huffman, the site’s co-founder and CEO, has previously said that “privacy is built into Reddit.” It is the anonymity that Reddit promises that makes the site “more like a conversation one has in real life,” Huffman claims.

This breach originally occurred at TypeForm, but because Reddit required users to enter their usernames on that third-party site, their privacy is now compromised and their real identities have been exposed.

Screenshots of the Reddit announcement regarding the data breach can be seen below:

