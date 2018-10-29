Rumors Swirl That Rep. Mike Rogers Was Spy On Trump Campaign

Former representative Mike Roberts could be outed as a spy embedded within the Trump Campaign, according to reports.

On Sunday, George Papadopoulos tweeted that Congress is aware of the identity of the spy within the Trump campaign, and will likely include it in a report soon.

While I cannot disclose the information publicly, it’s a fact that both me and congress know who the SPY within the campaign was. Congress will likely include it in a report later on. Eyes were everywhere during 2016. — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) October 28, 2018

Theconservativetreehouse.com reports: There was always something sketchy about Decepticon former Representative Mike Rogers; and former head of the House Intelligence Committee; being on the Trump team as a national security adviser to the campaign.

The guy is brutally ‘Deep State‘ sketchy.

Way back in 2014, when HPSCI Chairman Rogers and Charles “Dutch” Ruppersberger penned that stunningly obtuse and ridiculous Benghazi report; we knew something was terribly afoul in both the intelligence community and the congressional oversight therein. For the sake of absorption I won’t repeat it all here, but GO DEEP and you’ll see it clear as friggin’ day:

The Rogers/Ruppersberger Report is specifically designed, by wording, to provide political cover to both parties – Republicans and Democrats within the Gang of Eight particularly included, and protected. It is professional obfuscation in structure, content and wording.

Representative Mike Rogers retired immediately after writing that insufferable cover-story.

So how did Decepticon Rogers come to be an advisor to the Trump campaign?

When Rogers joined back in 2016, CTH kept asking who would be stupid enough to hire this notorious deep state operative as a campaign adviser? The entire set-up looked sketchy as heck. In hindsight it sure does make sense now.

After the election, in mid-November 2016, right before NSA Director Mike Rogers made his unscheduled and unapproved visit to Trump Tower for a private conversation with President-elect Trump….. to discuss things, presumably related to “spygate”; the other Decepticon Mike Rogers was kicked off the transition team:

Via Washington Post – […] Rogers, a widely respected former FBI agent who headed the House Intelligence Committee, had been seen as a figure of stability and continuity in intelligence matters. He was mentioned as a possible next director of the CIA or director of national intelligence.

But Rogers was told last weekend by Rick Dearborn, executive director of the transition team, that he was being removed from his role in the national-security group advising Trump.

He was replaced by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who took over as the committee’s chairman after Rogers left Congress in 2014.

When Decepticon Rogers was quietly kicked off the team, and no explanation was given; and the Washington Post was unhappy; and we knew there was an ongoing battle within the intelligence community; our suspicions of Decepticon Rogers went from twitchy to full blown warning flares and signal rockets. We knew something was up….

In hindsight, and against the backdrop of Carter Page and George Papadopoulos being set up for ‘Spygate’, I’ll bet a donut Decepticon Mike Rogers was involved.