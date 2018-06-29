Reuters: Trump Responsible For Capital Gazette Shooting

Reuters has come under heavy criticism after blaming Donald Trump for inciting Thursday’s shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

Reuters Global Editor, Rob Cox, claims 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos was influenced by Trump when he shot and killed five people at the local newspaper.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Shortly after the shooting, President Trump tweeted his thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

Rob Cox responded to Trump’s tweet with vitriol and blamed the President.

Rob Cox tweeted, “This is what happens when Donald Trump calls journalists the enemy of the people. Blood is on your hands, Mr. President. Save your thoughts and prayers for your empty soul.”

The angry editor apologized later for his tweet.

4 – I am sorry for my comments, which I quickly deleted and have disavowed, and especially remorseful if they did anything to distract from the thoughts and love we must send to the community of Annapolis. — Rob Cox (@rob1cox) June 29, 2018

The Reuters Editor may be disciplined for his tweet despite the apology.

Fox News reported:

Reuters bills itself as the “world’s largest international multimedia news provider,” which reaches over one billion people on a daily basis. Editor-in-Chief Steve Adler issued his own statement, calling Cox’s tweet “inconsistent with the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles requiring journalists to maintain freedom from bias.”

“We do not condone his behavior and will take appropriate action,” Adler said.

Jarrod Ramos was charged with five counts of first-degree murder on Friday morning, according to online court records.