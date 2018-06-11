Robert De Niro: ‘F*ck Trump! He’s A Soulless Adolf Hitler’

Failed actor Robert De Niro said “fuck Trump” in front of a thrilled audience of overpaid actors at the Tony Awards on Sunday night.

Whilst onstage at the awards ceremony, Robert De Niro did what Hollywood elites do best – he blasted the President in an obscene tirade.

Even anti-Trump globalists like Richard Haas hit back at the embarrassment of it all.

“Sorry, but cursing in public is not speaking truth to power. if De Niro wanted to do something useful, he could have urged people to vote,” he tweeted.

Breitbart.com reports: “I’m going to say one thing: ‘F— Trump,’” De Niro said before presenting an award. “It’s no longer ‘down with Trump.’ It’s ‘f— Trump.’”

It seems as if all the networks censored what Robert DeNiro had to say about Trump. So, I made a video for those who missed it. #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/I6zWoAopMq — Kristi Colleen (@KristiColleen) June 11, 2018

The audience responded by giving the actor a standing ovation.

De Niro’s tirade comes on the heels of him unloading on the president by comparing him to Adolf Hitler and calling him “soulless.”