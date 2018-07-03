Robert Mueller Vows To Prosecute The NRA

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has set his sights on the NRA, vowing to prosecute the civil rights organization for “colluding with Russia.”

In the last few months, dirty Cop Mueller has been quietly collecting information about the NRA as part of his investigation into various Trump donors.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: And now it appears a Mueller associate leaked information on the NRA to McClatchy.

McClatchy reported:

For months, the National Rifle Association has had a stock answer to queries about an investigation into whether Russian money was funneled to the gun rights group to aid Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

The NRA, which spent $30 million-plus backing Trump’s bid, has heard nothing from the FBI or any other law enforcement agency, spokesman Andrew Arulanandam reiterated in an email the other day.

Legal experts, though, say there’s an easy explanation for that. They say it would be routine for Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators, who are looking at the NRA’s funding as part of a broader inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections, to secretly gain access to the NRA’s tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service.

On the returns, the group was required to identify its so-called “dark money” donors — companies and wealthy individuals who financed $21 million of the group’s publicly disclosed pro-Trump spending, as well as its multimillion-dollar efforts to heighten voter turnout. The NRA’s nonprofit status allows it to shield those donors’ names from the public, but not the IRS.

And there should be no doubt that these investigators will or already have released this information to the Democrat Party.