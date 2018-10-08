Rose McGowan: #MeToo Is A Crock Of Sh*t By Fake Hollywood Libs

Actress Rose McGowan has slammed ‘fake Hollywood liberals’ for hijacking the #MeToo movement and diverting attention away from the real victims of sexual abuse.

McGowan was one of the first high-profile actresses in Hollywood to expose the rampant sexual abuse in tinseltown after she accused movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of rape in 2017.

Her exposé sparked a flood of accusations from those claiming to have suffered sexual abuse from people in positions of power within the entertainment industry.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: But McGowan has slammed the movement as ‘bull****’ in today’s Sunday Times Magazine, which comes the day after Judge Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice in the face of historic sexual assault allegations he denies.

After year of stars such as Salma Hayek and Gwyneth Paltrow claiming to be vistims of harassment, McGowan has said she understands why Donald Trump supporters hate Hollywood, whose apparent liberalism she says is fake.

On the subject of #MeToo, she said: ‘I just think they’re douchebags. They’re not champions. I just think they’re losers. I don’t like them.

‘How do I explain the fact that I got a GQ Man of the Year award and no women’s magazines and no women’s organisations have supported me?

‘It’s all bullshit. It’s a lie. It’s a Band-Aid lie to make them feel better. I know these people, I know they’re lily-livered, and as long as it looks good on the surface, to them, that’s enough.’

McGowan was born into the polygamous Children of God Cult and ran away from home in her teens.

She suffered anorexia while in an abusive relationship after she arrived in Los Angeles.

The Death Proof star’s early success was on the independent film circuit. But then she met Harvey Weinstein in a hotel room and it is there that she alleges he raped her.

The media mogul is accused of blacklisting the actress after the meeting as well as deploying former Mossad agents to follow her and steal her memoir’s manuscript.

McGowan has also hit out at Meryl Streep, saying that it is ‘literally impossible’ the actress knew nothing of Weinstein’s sexual proclivities until last autumn. Streep has denied knowing about the producer’s alleged behaviour.

Though she says ‘women have a tight to be angry’, McGowan says #MeToo activists have ‘sold themselves a fiction’ rather than face up to the true nature of Hollywood.

McGowan was branded a transphobe after an altercation with a transgender activist in February while promoting her book, Brave.

She thinks Weinstein hired the activist to ambush her at the public reading. Public engagements were cancelled following the row.

Weinstein denies all the allegations levelled at him by McGowan as he faces trial after being charged with sexual assaults.

McGowan also faces trial for possession of cocaine which she has claimed an operative sent by Weinstein planted on her.

She also faces legal action from Asia Argento after claiming an allegation she slept with an underage actor is true. Argento denies the accusation.

In Brave, McGowan argues that feminism hasn’t reached Hollywood, where 96 per cent of directors are male. She says the industry’s male gaze has little interest in women beyond them being ‘f***able’.

She told the magazine that even watching the movies in question implicates the viewer in the mistreatment.

This is far from the first time McGowan has spoken out on the matter, with the actress being very vocal in her refusal to align herself with either the #MeToo or Time’s Up movements.

Back in January, she hit out at the A-listers who wore black to the Golden Globes to protest the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal by calling the idea nothing but ‘Hollywood fakery.

She tweeted: ‘And not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so. I have no time for Hollywood fakery.

She later branded Time’s Up leadership of being ‘fakes’ after they partnered with CAA.

McGowan has claimed that agents at CAA are ‘guilty of human trafficking’ for sending actresses, including Gwyneth Paltrow, to meet Harvey Weinstein in his hotel room.

‘Guess where they meet?’ she tweeted. ‘Who do you think is behind this “great” pr?

‘Why, it’s the company of pimps that sent so many into a the Monster’s Lair themselves. CAA. #TIMESUP fakes.’

McGowan also took issue wtih the fact that none of the women who first came forward were even asked to attend the Golden Globes ceremony.

Asia Argento stated that she had not been invited, while fellow sexual abuse and harassment accusers Corey Feldman and Rosanna Arquette said they too were ignored by the group,

‘Y was I ignored 2Nite? Do U C the hypocrisy here? Hollywood taking a stand in unity, when I wasn’t invited?’ Feldman asked Argento on Twitter, who replied ‘Don’t worry, I wasn’t invited either.’

She later added: ‘Not only I wasn’t invited to the #GoldenGlobes: nobody asked my opinion about #TIMESUP or to sign the letter. I support @TIMESUPNOW even though I was excluded from it. Guess I am not POWERFUL or HOLLYWOOD enough. Proud to work behind the scenes.’

Arquette, who accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, also tweeted ‘We weren’t invited. Annabella [Sciorra], Daryl [Hannah], Mira [Sorvino] … none of us were.’