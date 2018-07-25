Roseanne Humiliates Whoopi And Joy Behar After They Defend Pedophilia

Brave Roseanne Barr has come roaring back, taking on the phonies in Hollywood and exposing the hypocrisy of the left, after Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar attempted to convince America that a famous Hollywood director should be “given another chance” after being caught posting a sickening trove of pedophilia material online.

Most Americans are very aware of the infamous tweet Roseanne posted which read, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj [Valerie Jarrett].”

No one is condoning Roseanne’s tweet, but the idea it was racist is simply a leftist lie. There is no doubt Roseanne had no idea Jarrett was African-American. The sixty-five-year-old Barr is also a known supporter of President Trump, and she explained her reference to the Muslim Brotherhood and Jarrett had to do with the former Obama adviser’s strong ties to Iran, where Jarrett was born. It was a reference to Jarrett as the chief architect of the horrendous Obama Iran Deal.

Of course, ABC was bombarded by Hollywood’s biggest names to fire Roseanne on the spot, which they did within 40 minutes of the tweet. Even though Roseanne profusely apologized to Jarrett and begged them to “hear her out,” ABC refused.

The new reboot of the Roseanne show had smashed the ratings and was the number one show on TV. Regardless, leftists said Roseanne Barr had committed the unforgivable sin of racism, and Hollywood celebrities, like the hosts on The View, acted as her judge, jury, and executioner.

“It [Roseanne’s tweet] went over the line, so I can’t defend it, she deserves to be fired,” said Joy Behar. Big mouth Behar went on the blame Roseanne’s firing on President Trump, who she said creates “this racist atmosphere.”

Whoopi wagged her finger at the TV camera, saying, “So this is what I’m going to say, Roseanne: Just because you were caught with your pants down, don’t try to drag other people down with you. Don’t do that. There are times when you got to suck it up because you step in doo.”

It’s quite extraordinary when these same Hollywood celebrities now sit in judgment on a man who works as a major director in Hollywood and has just been exposed to be a heinous pedophile. But he should get another chance, according to the shrews on The View.

Mad World reports: This is where Roseanne Barr comes in, and she absolutely points out the glaring double standard. Breitbart reports, “Roseanne Barr tweeted out her disgust Tuesday over left-wing Hollywood’s support for James Gunn, the Guardians of the Galaxy director fired last week over his “jokes” about raping children.

“I’m disgusted to read all of the support for James Gunn’s pedophile jokes-as the same people supported blacklisting me for a joke they didn’t even understand,” Barr tweeted. But there’s more.

I’m disgusted to read all of the support for James Gunn’s pedophile jokes-as the same people supported blacklisting me for a joke they didn’t even understand. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) July 24, 2018

Reading through Gunn’s tweets makes even the most veteran police officers physically sick. Gunn and his sick cohorts are tweeting back and forth about raping children in the most extremely graphic of terms, and we cannot post any of them. This is not just one or two tweets, he deleted over 10,000 tweets of pedophilia material according to investigative journalist Mike Cernovich, many which he displays in his report.

So what did Whoopi, Joy, and the rest of the shrews have to say about James Gunn? Surely, they want him in prison, right? Wrong. Whoopi does what the leftists do so well, she lies about Gunn’s tweets, saying, “He jokes about all kinds of stupid stuff, like pedophilia, a bunch of crazy stuff, you know, 9/11, conspiracies, and so he apologized at the time.”

The hosts on The View go on to explain away Gunn’s rape fantasies of children, saying “he’s changed.” These are the same women who spoke of Roseanne Barr as if she had murdered a child and demanded she is fired and shamed.

There was no second chance for Roseanne, but for a man who tweets over 10,000 times about raping children, many times with sick images, Whoopi and the gang at The View say, “He’s just misunderstood.”