Rosenstein, Comey, Yates & McCabe Face Arrest Over FISA Court Lies

Newly released text messages obtained by the House Oversight Committee reveal a criminal plot by Rod Rosenstein, James Comey, Sally Yates and Andrew McCabe to damage the Trump administration.

The text messages and records reveal that Pter Strzok and Lisa Page had discussed a strategy to leak unverified information to the mainstream media in an effort to undermine Trump’s presidency.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: As Cristina Laila reported earlier the FBI lovebirds were discussing media leak strategy in April of 2017–just one month after AG Sessions recused himself–a very critical time leading up to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

On Monday, Freedom Caucus Chairman and member of the House Oversight Committee Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) sent a letter to the DOJ, addressed to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein saying a “review of the new documents raises grave concerns regarding an apparent systemic culture of media leaking by high-ranking officials at the FBI and DOJ related to ongoing investigations,” reported Sara Carter.

Rep. Mark Meadows believes April 2017 text messages from Peter Strzok to Lisa Page may be connected to a story the Washington Post broke at almost the exact same time (April 11th) about Carter Page FISA warrants.

One day after the Washington Post ran their story on Carter Page, Peter Strzok congratulated his paramour, Lisa Page on a job well done.

On Monday night Sean Hannity discussed this latest development with reporter Sara Carter and FOX News legal adviser Gregg Jarrett.

Jarrett told Hannity that several top Obama DOJ officials could be criminally charged.

Sean Hannity: Who goes to jail?

Gregg Jarrett: A lot of people could be subject to prosecution including all the individuals Rod Rosenstein, James Comey, Sally Yates and Andrew McCabe, who deceived the court. They deceived the court, perpetrated a fraud on the court deliberately.