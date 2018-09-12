Rosenstein, Comey, Yates & McCabe Face Arrest Over FISA Court Lies

Newly released text messages obtained by the House Oversight Committee reveal a criminal plot by Rod Rosenstein, James Comey, Sally Yates and Andrew McCabe to damage the Trump administration.
The text messages and records reveal that Pter Strzok and Lisa Page had discussed a strategy to leak unverified information to the mainstream media in an effort to undermine Trump’s presidency.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: As Cristina Laila reported earlier the FBI lovebirds were discussing media leak strategy in April of 2017–just one month after AG Sessions recused himself–a very critical time leading up to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
On Monday, Freedom Caucus Chairman and member of the House Oversight Committee Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) sent a letter to the DOJ, addressed to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein saying a “review of the new documents raises grave concerns regarding an apparent systemic culture of media leaking by high-ranking officials at the FBI and DOJ related to ongoing investigations,” reported Sara Carter.
Rep. Mark Meadows believes April 2017 text messages from Peter Strzok to Lisa Page may be connected to a story the Washington Post broke at almost the exact same time (April 11th) about Carter Page FISA warrants.
One day after the Washington Post ran their story on Carter Page, Peter Strzok congratulated his paramour, Lisa Page on a job well done.
On Monday night Sean Hannity discussed this latest development with reporter Sara Carter and FOX News legal adviser Gregg Jarrett.
Jarrett told Hannity that several top Obama DOJ officials could be criminally charged.
Sean Hannity: Who goes to jail?
Gregg Jarrett: A lot of people could be subject to prosecution including all the individuals Rod Rosenstein, James Comey, Sally Yates and Andrew McCabe, who deceived the court. They deceived the court, perpetrated a fraud on the court deliberately.
WHILE YOU ARE HERE…
The mass censorship of independent media is exploding. Our content is being silenced on social media and demonetized by mega-corporations who want to eliminate competition. But you can help us in this fight. Your freedom matters. Your voice matters. You have the power to fight those who seek to silence us.
You are our most important ally.
We need your support now. Donate to help us fight Big Brother censorship.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Strzok & Page Accused Of Writing New York Times Op-Ed - September 12, 2018
- Pope Francis: Exposing Pedophile Priests Is Satan’s Work - September 12, 2018
- Filming Of False Flag Chemical Attack In Syria Begins – MoD - September 12, 2018