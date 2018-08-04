Rosie O’Donnell To Protest Trump By ‘Singing’ Outside White House

Hollywood actress Rosie O’Donnell is planning to protest President Trump by ‘singing’ outside the White House on Monday alongside other liberal celebrities.

A spokeswoman for O’Donnell confirmed that she would use her voice as a weapon and sing popular show tunes to show her disdain for the Trump administration.

The Associated Press reported that O’Donnell will massacre songs such as Burt Bacharach’s “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” “A Brand New Day” from “The Wiz” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” from “The Sound of Music.”

Infowars.com reports: Cast members from such plays as “Hamilton,” “The King and I,” “Les Miserables,” “Phantom of the Opera” and “Wicked” are expected to attend.

The event is being organized by Broadway veteran Seth Rudetsky and husband James Wesley and will reportedly be livestreamed on the Facebook page of the Soros-funded “MoveOn” group.

on monday august 6 th – join me and broadways best singers as we join the kremlin annex protest #protestTRUMP pic.twitter.com/J8xoP3vr65 — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 1, 2018

O’Donnell similarly led a protest outside the White House in February of last year as Trump prepared to address Congress for the first time.

The comedian has long been a vocal critic of Trump, accusing the president of “treason” on numerous occasions.

Trump has likewise taken shots at O’Donnell, calling the actress a “slob” who “talks like a truck driver.”

During a debate in Cleveland against other Republicans in 2016, Trump famously defended against accusations of speaking ill towards women by joking he only spoke negatively about O’Donnell.