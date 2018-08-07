LOL! Rosie O’Donnell Claims Trump Pays Fake Supporters To Attend Rallies

Actress and comedian Rosie O’Donnell appeared on CNN Monday night and claimed that President Donald Trump “doesn’t know how to inspire people” and has to pay people to attend his campaign rallies.

O’Donnell, who hosted an anti-Trump rally in Washington, DC earlier in the evening — attended by far fewer people that Trump’s recent rally in Wilkes Barre — insisted to CNN anchor Chris Cuomo that the only reason Trump draws such big crowds is because he pays fake supporters to be there.

“People are paid, Chris,” she claimed. “We know that. People were paid since he went down on the escalator. He pays people to show up at those rallies.”

Rosie O’Donnell’s claims were so wild and unfounded that even CNN had to shut her down!

“But I don’t know that that’s why he gets tens of thousands at the rallies,” Cuomo asserted. “I think he captures a lot of emotion for people.”

O’Donnell argued that Trump does not get “tens of thousands” of people to show up to his rallies, another claim Cuomo sought to debunk.

“Rosie, I’ve seen them. He gets big groups of people to come out. He gives themes that resonate,” Cuomo said.

“But Chris, are people paid?” O’Donnell asked again.

“I don’t know, I don’t have the facts that his crowds are bought off. I don’t have that,” Cuomo repeated. “I’m not going to say, ‘they’re all bought off, they’re all fake,’ because I think that’s b.s., I don’t think it’s true. I’m not going to play to it just because it’s satisfying.”

When will they learn? Votes don’t lie.* President Trump’s strong support on social media is comprised of the same real Americans who voted him into office. The huge crowds that attend his rallies are not paid to be there. They are paying to be there, often traveling interstate to show their support and meet like-minded patriots.

*Unless you are talking about Hillary Clinton’s Democratic primary superdelegate votes. Those votes were a lie.