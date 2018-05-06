Rudy Giuliani Says Donald Trump Is Committed To Regime Change In Iran

Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has revealed that the president is committed to regime change in Iran

His statement comes just days before Trump is due to make a dramatic decision on the fate of the nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic.

According to Giuliana, Trump will most likely tear up the 2015 nuclear deal before he starts supporting protesters to oust the supreme leader from power.

RT reports: “We got a president who is tough, who does not listen to the people who are naysayers, and a president who is as committed to regime change as we are,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani – US President Donald Trump’s personal friend and a long-time supporter – said in a speech to the Iran Freedom Convention for Democracy and Human Rights in Washington.

The first order of business in bringing about regime change in Iran would be to tear up the 2015 nuclear deal, which Trump is set to either reject or approve before the May 12 deadline. Giuliani, who is not part of the government, believes the president will tear up the agreement – despite the insistence of European allies to preserve the milestone accord – and Trump’s so-called “war” cabinet will help him do the job.

“With Secretary of State Pompeo now on his right hand and his national security advisor John Bolton… on his left side, what do you think is going to happen to that agreement, that nuclear agreement?” Giuliani asked, smiling and indicating to the crowd that Trump will simply rip it up and spit on it.

Rudy Giuliani advocates regime change in Iran: “I think it’s the only way to peace in the Middle East. It’s more important than an Israeli-Palestinian deal” https://t.co/9CvDlr7Wut https://t.co/C0fm0ufEXe — CNN (@CNN) May 5, 2018

Iran has been outspoken about Washington’s plans to leave the nuclear deal. President Hassan Rouhani stated on Sunday that the US would regret the decision.

“If America leaves the nuclear accord, this will entail historic remorse for it,” he said in a speech carried live by state television.

Scrapping the deal would also mean Washington will lose its face on international arena, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), said on Saturday. Given that this is “an international agreement,” withdrawing would mean that “no country in the world is able to trust the US because it is also possible to see the coming administration do not accept the agreements brokered by Trumps’ administration.”

Giuliani also said in his speech that once the deal is gone and “sanctions [are] back, we have a real chance of escalating these protests,” referring to series of public protests in various cities throughout Iran beginning in late December 2017 and continuing into early 2018.

The White House has yet to comment on Giuliani’s statement, but it seems to be in line with the president’s views.