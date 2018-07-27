Rupert Murdoch Caught Dictating Vaccination Policy In Australia

Rupert Murdoch has been caught aggressively lobbying the Australian government to introduce harsh vaccination policies on behalf of Big Pharma.

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp media group relentlessly pushed the “no jab, no play” campaign, causing the Australian government to expel students who refuse to be vaccinated.

However, what Murdoch failed to disclose to the public was a huge conflict of interest: Its association with the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute – a group involved in vaccine research funded by Big Pharma companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Novartis and Sanofi Pasteur.

Ageofautism.com reports: How useful for GlaxoSmithKline and co to have the Murdoch media group campaign for a coercive law which seeks to make the community compliant to an ever-increasing amount of lucrative vaccine products via Australia’s taxpayer-funded vaccination schedule.

The former chair of the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, Terry Nolan, is now associated with the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute and working on industry-funded projects. Terry Nolan is also a member of the World Health Organisation’s SAGE group, and thereby influential on international vaccination policy. There’s a lot more to this web of influence that needs to be explored…

The Murdoch Children’s Research Institute is supported by News Corp and Foxtel. Lachlan Murdoch’s wife Sarah Murdoch is a Director and Ambassador for the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute. Rupert Murdoch’s mother Dame Elisabeth Murdoch was one of the original founders of this institute.

I’ve challenged both Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, and Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch on this matter, see email thread below:

Mr Malcolm Turnbull,

Prime Minister of Australia

Mr Turnbull, it appears the media group associated with the Murdoch family, now known as News Corp, may have influenced the Federal Government’s coercive No Jab, No Pay law via its protracted No Jab, No Play media campaign in its tabloid newspapers such as the Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun, Courier Mail, and The Advertiser etc.

This is especially significant considering the Murdoch media group has a conflict of interest in this matter, i.e. its association with the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, which is involved in vaccine research and development projects funded by vaccine manufacturers such as GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Novartis and Sanofi Pasteur.

Particularly bearing in mind this conflict of interest, it is an extremely serious matter that the Murdoch media group may have influenced the implementation of a coercive law which seeks to make the community compliant to an ever-increasing amount of lucrative vaccine products via the taxpayer-funded National Immunisation Program Schedule.

I also suggest the failure to properly disclose this conflict of interest contravene’s News Corp’s own Editorial Code of Conduct and Standards of Business Conduct, as outlined in my email to Mr Rupert Murdoch and Mr Lachlan Murdoch, see below.

Others also had undue influence on the implementation of the No Jab, No Pay law, e.g. the Friends of Science in Medicine lobby group which supported the No Jab, No Pay bill at the Senate Hearing held in November 2015. It is notable that members of the Friends of Science in Medicine lobby group include academics who are associated with the vaccine industry via research funding.

Mr Turnbull, the biased and polarising media campaign run by the Murdoch media group, News Corp, and others has resulted in a hostile climate where citizens questioning vaccination policy are reflexively labelled ‘anti-vaxxer’ and marginalised or even censored. Associate Professor in International Criminology Paddy Rawlinson discusses the undermining of free speech on this matter in her essay Immunity and Impunity: Corruption in the State-Pharma Nexus, published in the International Journal for Crime, Justice and Social Democracy, currently accessible via this link: https://www.crimejusticejournal.com/article/view/447 (Copy also attached.)

Curtailing citizens’ right to question taxpayer-funded vaccination policy is a serious matter in our liberal democracy. Recently citizens organised a conference in Sydney to discuss the censorship of the vaccination debate in Australia. The venue for this conference had to be kept secret until a few hours before the start due to the threat of it being shut down. I presented at this conference on the topic of conflicts of interest in vaccination policy, as detailed in my email to Mr Rupert Murdoch and Mr Lachlan Murdoch, see below.

Mr Turnbull, politicians, including you, are refusing point-blank to respond to citizens’ concerns about taxpayer-funded vaccination policy, in particular about the over-use of vaccine products.

It appears the Murdoch run Newscorp and other vested interests are running Australia’s taxpayer-funded vaccination policy now, courtesy of obliging politicians who are failing to properly represent Australian citizens on this matter.

I am now challenging the Murdoch’s directly about their media group’s influence on Australian vaccination policy. In this regard, please see below my open email to Mr Rupert Murdoch and Mr Lachlan Murdoch, also copied to Mr Robert Thomson, Chief Executive of News Corp, and also Ms Sarah Murdoch, Director of and Ambassador for the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute. The original email can be accessed via this link: https://bit.ly/2mEiyaS

This email to Mr Rupert Murdoch and Mr Lachlan Murdoch includes exposure of the conflicts of interests of academics influential on vaccination policy in Australia. This email also includes discussion on the GlaxoSmithKline Bexsero meningococcal B vaccine product for the very rare invasive meningococcal B disease, which is being heavily promoted by politicians and others, despite being rejected by the PBAC three times for the taxpayer-funded schedule due to ‘multiple uncertainties’ about this product.

Elizabeth Hart

19 July 2018