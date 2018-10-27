Russia: We Are Preparing For Devastating World War

Russia is preparing for a devastating global war in the wake of the US’s unilateral withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

Andrei Belousov, deputy head of the Department of Nonproliferation and Arms Control at the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that Moscow is making the necessary plans to defend its territorial integrity and principles in response to so-called “US aggression.”

Express.co.uk reports: Mr Belousov made his remarks after the First Committee of the UN General Assembly voted against a draft resolution to the INF proposed by Russia in support of the treaty.

He said: “Here recently at the meeting, the United States said that Russia is preparing for war.

“Yes, Russia is preparing for war, I have confirmed it.

“We are preparing to defend our homeland, our territorial integrity, our principles, our values, our people – we are preparing for such a war.”

However, Mr Belousov underlined that Russia was merely defending itself against increasing threats, and accused the US of being the catalyst of aggression.

He said: “Linguistically, this difference is in just one word, both in Russian and in English; Russia is preparing for war, and the US is preparing a war.

“Otherwise, why would the United States withdraw from the treaty, build up its nuclear potential and adopt a new nuclear doctrine?”

He also took aim at the UN General Assembly for refusing to hear Russia’s draft resolution to the INF, which was aimed at protecting the landmark treaty.

The Russian official warned that if the US does withdraw from the treaty, the world will witness increasing danger and instability.

He concluded: “If the United States comes out of the treaty and starts building up its nuclear potential in an uncontrolled manner, we will face another reality.”

The INF Treaty was established in 1987 between the leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan at the height of the Cold War.

Donald Trump nevertheless accused Russia of breaking key commitments of the accord; an accusation that Russia has denied.

Speaking at a rally in Nevada, he said: “Russia has not, unfortunately, honoured the agreement so we’re going to terminate the agreement and we’re going to pull out.

“We’re not going to let them violate a nuclear agreement and go out and do weapons and we’re not allowed to.”

Trump’s decision to withdraw from the treaty has drawn sharp criticism from Mr Gorbachev, who warned that it increased the risk of nuclear conflict and a new arms race.

Writing in the New York Times, he said: “I am being asked whether I feel bitter watching the demise of what I worked so hard to achieve.

“But this is not a personal matter. Much more is at stake.

“A new arms race has been announced.”