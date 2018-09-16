Sadiq Khan Orders Second Referendum To Avoid Brexit

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has ordered the British government to conduct a second referendum in order to avert Brexit.

Writing in the Observer, the embattled globalist Mayor said the public should be given a “fresh say on our future,” claiming that the only possible outcomes of Brexit are “a bad deal”, or “no-deal”.

'@AndrewMarr9 confronts London Mayor @SadiqKhan with a video of him previously speaking out against a second referendum. pic.twitter.com/b2dukrnlFp — BrexitCentral (@BrexitCentral) September 16, 2018

Breitbart.com reports: “Both these scenarios are a million miles from what was promised during the referendum campaign, only further exposing the lies and mistruths sold to the public,” he claimed, contrary to the fact Remainer predictions during the campaign were based heavily on a scenario in which Britain would leave the Single Market.

“People didn’t vote to leave the EU to make themselves poorer, to watch their businesses suffer, to have NHS wards understaffed, to see the police preparing for civil unrest or for our national security to be put at risk if our cooperation with the EU in the fight against terrorism is weakened,” he said.

“So, after a lot of careful consideration, I’ve decided the people must get a final say,” writes Khan, urging the government to hold a vote “on any deal or a vote on a no-deal, alongside the option of staying in the EU”.

Appearing on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, where he was played a voice clip in which he argued against the prospect of a second poll, asserting it would fuel massive “cynicism” amongst voters, Khan argued another vote would not be “a re-run of the referendum” but the public having their say over the outcome of negotiations.

“Let me tell you the facts, which are that the police currently are preparing for the possibility of civil unrest. That’s happening now, already,” he insisted, going on to allege that London is already suffering as a result of plans to leave the EU.

Asked whether his call for a second vote is a “distraction” to avert attention from his “own record” as violent crime soars in the capital, Khan — whose poll ratings plummeted to just +4 this week from +22 in May — the London Mayor once again pointed only to “police cuts” and “cuts to youth services” as reasons for the deadly crime wave.