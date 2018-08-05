School Teacher Who Sexually Abused Kid Keeps Teaching License

A school teacher from New York has been sparred jail and allowed to keep her job, despite being found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy.

Dori Myers, 29, the wife of a Rockland County sheriff’s officer, pled guilty to performing oral sex on a 14-year-old boy on “multiple occasions and in multiple locations.” As a result, she is now registered as a sex offender.

Despite prosecutors requesting that Justice Michael Orbus sentence her to two years in prison and order the surrender of her teaching certificate, Orbus gave her 10 years’ probation and said she could continue teaching teenage boys.

Nypost.com reports: Defense lawyer Andrew Stoll said Myers will be fired by the city Department of Education “and won’t be working for them anymore,” but asked the judge not to make her give up her license, according to a court transcript obtained by The Post.

“There is a possibility that she could teach adults now or in the future and we want to preserve that possibility,” Stoll said. “She still is a talented teacher and has those skills, and I don’t see any reason to destroy her ability to make a living and to contribute to society in a positive way.”

The judge relented, but added, “This would be a matter that any licensing agency will be able to consider, if they choose to do that, and of course any employer.” The state Education Department typically reviews such cases to determine whether to revoke an educator’s license.

Orbus also noted, “I just want to make the record clear that Ms. Myers is aware that she must register as a sex offender.”

Cops got word of Myers’ misdeeds after the boy — believed to be one of Myers’ students — told a classmate, who then notified a school administrator, police said.

Myers was arrested Jan. 19 and pleaded not guilty. At the time, Stoll called Myers “a model citizen who looks forward to clearing her name.”

Orbus set sentencing for Sept. 12, and ordered Myers to report immediately to probation.