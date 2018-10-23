Scientists Call For Chemtrail Spraying To Stop ‘Global Warming’

Scientists believe we might have to mimic volcanic gases in a last ditched attempt to protect the Earth from ‘global warming’.

An international panel of climate scientists is now urging the nations of the world to take “unprecedented” new steps to address extreme warming by using of chemical aerosols to blanket the skies.

Natural News reports: Better known among truth-seekers as “chemtrails,” aerosol spraying purportedly has the potential to create a massive “heat shield” to protect the globe from the sun’s ultraviolet rays, which in turn will help to keep it “cool,” according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

IPCC has dubbed the concept “solar geoengineering,” and NBC News describes it as an effort to “re-engineer Earth’s stratosphere” by aiming to duplicate the sulfurous clouds that result following a major volcanic eruption.

Scientists at IPCC came up with the idea after the recent impact of Hurricane Michael on the Florida panhandle. Climate activists were quick to blame this massive weather event on “global warming,” which prompted IPCC to argue that it might be possible to prevent future hurricanes by filling the skies with chemical particulates.

“The politics of this were impossible a few years ago, but not so much now,” stated Rafe Pomerance, chairman of the environmental alliance group Arctic 21, and a 40-year veteran activist who’s long pushed for action on global warming.

“If we think the problem of climate change is catastrophic, how can we say that we can’t at least consider this as an option?”