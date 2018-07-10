SCOTUS Nominee Brett Kavanaugh Called Hillary A ‘Bitch’ – Liberals Outraged

President Trump’s second nominee to the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, called Hillary Clinton a “bitch” over two decades ago, according to the Washington Post and David Brock — and liberals are outraged!

But there should not be any surprise that Brett Kavanaugh is not a fan of Hillary Clinton. Kavanaugh and Clinton are like chalk and cheese. Known for his strict adherence to the laws of the land, Brett Kavanaugh has promised to perform his duties as a Supreme Court Justice by ignoring politics and strictly following the US Constitution.

Hillary Clinton? She thinks laws are for the peasants and the Constitution is due to be dismantled and re-written by her cronies.

The liberal reaction to an originalist SCOTUS nominee who has promised to strictly follow the US Constitution tells you all you need to know about them. Less than 20% of liberals said they are “very proud” to be American in a recent poll. They don’t respect the Constitution.

GWP report: The Washington Post’s Robert Costa tweeted several days ago about a snippet from a book by former conservative journalist turned Democratic Party activist David Brock about a gathering he attended at the home of Laura Ingraham to watch the 1997 State of the Union address by President Bill Clinton. Brock wrote he saw Kavanaugh, who at the time worked for Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr investigating the Clintons, sitting across from him at Ingraham’s place mouthing the word, “bitch” as First Lady Hillary Clinton appeared on the TV screen. Brock wrote he was so upset he had to leave the room to light up a cigarette.

Costa wrote the excerpt is from page 306 of Brock’s book, Blinded by the Right.