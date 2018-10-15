SEDITION: Alex Baldwin Urges Mob To ‘Overthrow US Government’

Actor Alec Baldwin told a crowd of Democrats in Manchester, New Hampshire, to plan for a coup d’état to overthrow the government.

As FoxNews reports, Baldwin twice told the crowd assembled for a New Hampshire Democratic Party dinner on Sunday night, “We need to overthrow the government of the United States under Donald Trump.”

Baldwin also told the Democrats that the upcoming midterm elections “and the one that follows in 2020 will be the most consequential elections since the election of FDR.”

He said again, “It is time to overthrow the government of Donald Trump — not in a violent or unlawful way — but it must be overthrown nonetheless.”

Daily Caller reports: Baldwin even had his own take on Trump’s famous MAGA slogan: “Let’s make America great again by making Donald Trump a casino operator again,” he said.

The actor and “Saturday Night Live” comedian also referenced his impersonation of the president, saying the gig wasn’t supposed to endure for more than “three shows.” He said the show’s producer had initially only intended to do the Trump parody “till the election. Then he’ll be gone.”

NEW: Asked his take on the potential #2020election Democratic presidential contenders, @AlecBaldwin – in NH tonight – says "I don’t think anybody that’s a front runner now of the top six, seven, eight names that I’ve seen… is going to have an easy time of it" #nhpolitics #FITN pic.twitter.com/RXRMvlIrEc — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) October 15, 2018

Some Democrats apparently didn’t think Baldwin was the best choice for the fundraiser, Fox notes, because the actor is known for creating his own controversies with inflammatory outbursts.

“Most of the time, people are trying to tar me with a brush about defending Woody Allen,” he said, citing the Oscar-winning director who remains the subject of numerous sexual misconduct allegations.