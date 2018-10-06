Sen. Graham: If Trump Wins Nobel Prize, ‘Liberals Will Jump Off Buildings’

Senator Lindsey Graham joked that if President Trump were to win the Nobel Peace Prize, crazed liberals would jump out of buildings.

“Well if North Korea comes through, yes. I’ll say this, if Donald Trump gets the Nobel Peace Prize, liberals all over the world will jump out of buildings,” Graham said Thursday when asked whether he thought Trump would win.

Dailycaller.com reports: From behind the camera, someone remarked that a lot of people around the world don’t particularly like Trump.

Graham continued, “It’s not about being liked, it’s about results. So I think he’s doing a good job destroying ISIS, taking Iran on, but if we get North Korea to give up their nukes and live in peace, God, he would deserve a Nobel Peace Prize.”

18 House Republican sent a letter back in May to the Norwegian Nobel Committee nominating Trump for the honor.

Then when the reporter mentioned that former President Barack Obama won a Nobel Prize, Graham responded flippantly, “Yeah, he won for not being [President] Bush.”