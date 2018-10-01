Senator Elizabeth Warren To “Take A Hard Look At Running For President”

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren believes it’s time that Washington “had a woman at the top” to fix the broken US government.



The Massachusetts senator says that she will will “take a hard look at” a prospective 2020 presidential run following midterm elections in November.

“After Nov. 6, I will take a hard look at running for president,” Warren told reporters at a town hall meeting in Holyoke, Massachusetts.

Press TV reports: Warren, who served as an adviser to former President Barack Obama before she was elected to the Senate in 2012, has taken several steps in recent months to increase her national profile.

If Warren, a star of the party’s progressive wing, decides to run for the White House, she might have to compete against several fellow liberal senators planning to get the Democratic nomination.

Senators Cory Booker, Sherrod Brown, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris and Chris Murphy all are reportedly weighing their own bids for the White House.

Warren, a staunch critic of President Donald Trump and his divisive polices, has previously denied that she intends to run for president in 2020.

“I am not running for president of the United States. I am running for the United States Senate,” she said earlier this year. Warren is fighting against Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl in November and is expected to win a second term in the Senate.

During the town hall event in Holyoke on Saturday, when asked if she planned to run, Warren said that focus should be winning back Democratic majorities in the House and Senate.

But after the midterms, she said, it would be time “for women to go to Washington to fix our broken government, and that includes a woman at the top.”