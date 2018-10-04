Senator Feinstein Refuses To Accept FBI Findings On Kavanaugh

Senator Dianne Feinstein is furious with the FBI after the bureau publicly cleared Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of any wrongdoing.

Reacting to the news on Thursday morning, Senator Feinstein dismissed the FBI’s findings, calling the investigation “incomplete” because certain witnesses were not interviewed.

Ilovemyfreedom.org reports: However, the FBI did speak with the witnesses named by Ford and they ALL denied knowledge of the party or any “assault” that allegedly took place.

Here’s Feinstein whining about witnesses “not being interviewed”:

.@SenFeinstein on the FBI report of Kavanaugh investigation: “We have seen even more press reports of witnesses who wanted to speak with the FBI but were not interviewed.” pic.twitter.com/FOyG6KSW7X — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 4, 2018

At another point in her press briefing, she went off on a bizarre conspiracy theory that the investigation “limited” by the White House and President Trump:

“It looks to be the product of an incomplete investigation that was limited perhaps by the White House,” Feinstein, ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said after reading the FBI report into allegations that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted a woman decades ago pic.twitter.com/JRK4srILr1 — POLITICO (@politico) October 4, 2018

Feinstein claimed that they needed “more time” to do the investigation, even though they sat on Dr. Ford’s letter for MONTHS. In response, Geraldo Rivera fired back perfectly:

Democrats complaining about the lack of time for a full FBI investigation without placing the blame squarely on the shoulders of @SenFeinstein, who held #DrChristineBlaseyFord's letter for weeks, are hypocrites. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) October 4, 2018

This whole Kavanaugh fiasco is another big fat egg on the face for the Democrats, and it appears to be hurting their popularity with voters.

Democrats are fighting tooth and nail to stop Brett Kavanaugh from becoming our next Supreme Court Justice, the utter hatred and endless predictable attacks on the Kavanaugh family are bringing much needed energy to the Republican Party during an election when President Trump isn’t on the ticket.

Here are some of the latest poll results from Fox News:

There’s been an uptick in GOP interest in all five states surveyed. Compared to early September, the number of Republicans feeling “extremely” interested in the upcoming election is up by 2 points in Arizona, up by 9 points in Indiana, up 8 points in both Missouri and North Dakota, and up 11 points in Tennessee. In each state, Republicans are now just as likely as Democrats to say they are extremely interested — erasing an edge Democrats had in several states last month.

The battle over Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court might explain increased interest in the election among Republicans. And how incumbent Senate Democrats vote on Kavanaugh could tip tight races, especially in Missouri and North Dakota. Voting against his nomination hurts more than helps the Democrats in those states.

When will Democrats ever stop stepping on their own feet? Probably never, and we couldn’t be happier.