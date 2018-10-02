Senator Graham: NBC Is ‘Co-Conspirator In Destruction Of Kavanaugh’

Senator Lindsey Graham has slammed NBC News over the network’s false reporting on the accusations levied against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“And tonight she said, ‘well I didn’t say that he put the drugs in the punch, but he was near the punch. Why does NBC run this?” Hannity asked Senator Graham.

“Well NBC, here’s the biggest offense to me, they’ve been a co-conspirator in the destruction of Kavanaugh from my point of view. There was an anonymous letter received by Cory Gardner, the Senator from Colorado with no return address, no information, just a letter, accusing Brett Kavanaugh of assaulting somebody in a restaurant in 1998 in Colorado,” Graham said. “Cory hands it to the committee and somebody on the Democratic side leaked that letter, it got on the NBC Nightly News. The fourth allegation.”

Dailycaller.com reports: Graham was referencing an NBC News report about an anonymous note sent to Gardner last week.

They were also discussing an exclusive interview that aired on MSNBC on Monday night between NBC’s Kate Snow and the third woman who accused Kavanaugh, Julie Swetnick. There were multiple inconsistencies with what she said during her interview and what she said in her sworn affidavit.

He added, “Do you think NBC would have done that if it was a Democratic male nominee? All I can say is that the journalists’ integrity has been destroyed over this case.”

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS: It is a very tight margin in the Senate, and you’ve got Jeff Flake, who knows what Jeff Flake’s going to do –

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Well, you know—

HANNITY: Ler’s be honest, and then who knows what Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins are going to — let me ask you this, you fall one vote short?

GRAHAM: OK, number one, I don’t think we will. Let me tell you why, I don’t think we’re going to find anything new from this supplemental FBI investigation to take Jeff from yes to no.

I think Senator Murkowski and Senator Collins want to make sure that the FBI did their homework, they checked the committee’s work, that our work was good. I think that is what this is all about, no more, not expanding at all this crazy stuff. Now, what would happen if something really weird did occur and we are one vote short? Here’s what I would tell the president, I would appeal the verdict of the Senate to the ballot box. This good man should not be destroyed if you legitimize this process by one vote short, we will be on to the next person. I would hate to be the next person nominated. I would feel horrible that we destroyed Kavanaugh. So what would I do? I would re-nominate him and I would take this case to the American people, and I’d ask voters in Indiana and Missouri and North Dakota and other places where Trump won saying who he would nominate if he got to be president and see if voters want to appeal the verdict of their senator.

HANNITY: So you are saying if you fall one vote short, you are saying “I would appeal the case to the American people for this election in 36 days”?

GRAHAM: I would tell tell –

HANNITY: The president should re-nominate?

GRAHAM: It’s up to the president, but one you would be legitimizing the destruction of a horrible person, I mean a horrible process in (ph) a good person. You’d be legitimizing the worst tactics I’ve seen. So in other words, this would be –

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: This would be a referendum?

GRAHAM: This would be an appeal from a political body to the people who put us here and see if these Trump states that elected President Trump to do exactly what he is doing on cutting taxes and appointing conservative judges, if they’re OK with the decision of their senator. I don’t think we’re going to get there. I think we’re going to get 50 plus, but if we fell one vote short, for the good of the nation I would appeal this to the people of the country and let them have a say.

HANNITY: Senator, thank you for being with us.

GRAHAM: Thank you.