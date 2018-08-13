Bishop Admits Priests Accused Of Child Rape Remain In Ministry

A senior Bishop has admitted that the Catholic Church protects some priests accused of sexually abusing children, allowing them to remain in ministry.

Bishop David Zubik says a number of priests who were named as pedophiles this month are still being employed by the Church because the accusations against them have been deemed “unsubstantiated.”

Dailycaller.com reports: Bishop David Zubik clarified that no priest listed in the report against whom allegations of abuse were substantiated are in ministry.

Once the report is released, Zubik said that he will meet with congregations whose priests are named in the report to explain why the diocese determined the allegations against them to be unsubstantiated and therefore kept them in ministry.

“There is no priest or deacon in an assignment today against whom there was a substantiated allegation of child sexual abuse,” Zubik said, according to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The soon to be released grand jury report, which took two years to compile, lists over 300 “predator priests” found in six dioceses in Pennsylvania.

Zubik announced August 4 that he would publicly out predator priests from his diocese named in the report once it is released.

His announcement followed similar moves from the bishops of Harrisburg and Erie, who published lists of the priests identified in their dioceses as having perpetrated abuse.