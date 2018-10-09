Senior Google Employee Wants Republicans To Burn In Hell – ‘F*CK. YOU. ALL’

In a profanity laced Twitter rant, one of Google’s senior employees wished all GOP Senators to burn in hell.

Dave Hogue, who is the lead designer at Google, lashed out against GOP lawmakers who’d voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court.

‘F*CK. YOU. ALL. TO. HELL,’ he wrote on Saturday, before deleting the tweet.

RT reports: While Google continues to pride itself on being nominally politically unbiased, some of its employees don’t appear to bother hiding their leanings – or watching their language while expressing them. One such employee sparked an outrage by launching a bad-mouthed attack on Republicans on Twitter.

Once the Senate confirmed Kavanaugh in a 50-48 vote, Dave Hogue, whose Twitter and Linkedin profiles identify him as a lead designer at Google, lashed out at the lawmakers in the fiery tirade.

I hope the last images burned into your slimy, evil treasonous retinas are millions of women laughing and clapping and celebrating as your souls descend into the flames

Hogue argued that with Kavanaugh’s elevation, the Republicans “polished the final nail for your own coffins.”

“F*CK. YOU. ALL. TO. HELL,” the disgruntled designer wrote.

The inciting tweet has prompted GOP supporters to hit back at the designer.

Facing a backlash from conservatives, Hogue promptly deleted his tweet. In a follow-up post, he admitted that he “should have been more eloquent and less condemning,” and this time worded his aversion to the Republicans much more diplomatically.

Yes, I deleted that tweet.

Yes, those opinions are mine personally, and I am responsible for them.

Yes, I should have been more eloquent and less condemning.

Yes, I still believe the @GOP is wrong and not serving your best interests.

Yes, I still believe we can do much better. — ⚜️ Dave Hogue ⚜️ (@DaveHogue) October 7, 2018

Political commentator Tammy Bruce has alerted the FBI and the Secret Service to Hogue’s remark, while asking Google if the company approves of that kind of behavior among its high-ranking staff.

Take a look at the threats a “Lead @Google designer” issued to Republicans. Deleted after the attn, but still must ask @google, is this acceptable from someone in your leadership? @TwitterSafety @SecretService @GOP @FBI pic.twitter.com/kTlDm8idbN — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) October 7, 2018

Some argued that since Hogue has “Design Lead at Google” in his profile description, he cannot distance himself from the company, demanding it take disciplinary action.