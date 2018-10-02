Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, who was poisoned in Salisbury, UK earlier this year, says Moscow is not responsible for the attempted murder.

Speaking with BBC journalist Mark Urban, Skripal says he refutes the British government’s claims that Russia was responsible for the release of the deadly nerve agent Novichok.

Crimerussia.com reports: The reporter was able to talk to Skripal when the ex-colonel regained consciousness.

The book says that the intelligence officer had to go through a difficult process of psychological adaptation.

Urban claims that Skripal refused to believe in the Kremlin’s involvement in what happened. Moreover, the former GRU colonel said he supported Russia’s policy, such as the reunification of the Crimea and Russia.

However, Skripal did not say what his theory was regarding the incident.

Urban outlines London’s version that claims Russian special services were involved in the attempted murder, but does not name any possible reasons.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious in Salisbury on March 4.

According to the findings of the British investigation, both of them had been exposed to a nerve agent allegedly produced in Russia and belonging to the Novichok type. Moscow argues the allegations are unsubstantiated.

The British Prosecutor’s Office charged two Russian citizens, Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov, in absentia. They both gave an interview to RT and told that they had come in Salisbury as tourists.

However, an investigation revealed Boshirov looked surprisingly like Anatoly Chepiga, a GRU colonel. The Kremlin refused to comment on this.