‘SNL’ Censor Kanye Speech About Democrats Breaking Up Black Families

Saturday Night Live producers censored a pro-Trump speech by Kanye West after the rapper slammed the Democrat Party for breaking up black families.
“The blacks weren’t always Democrats. You know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare. Does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan,” West said, standing next to uncomfortable SNL cast members. “There’s so many times I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist.’ Well, uh, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”
Breitbart.com reports: West continued to stress America’s need for a serious “dialogue, not a diatribe.” A portion of the speech was captured by comedian Chris Rock and went viral on social media.
So when SNL cut out tonight right as Kanye was telling everybody to come back on stage, turns out he stood there for minutes afterward and incoherently ranted about his “Superman cape” red hat, Trump, and the Sunken Place. Look how awkward the cast looks. pic.twitter.com/WP67rTPswa
— CRT (@StoryofEverest) September 30, 2018
West’s longtime creative collaborator, the four-time Grammy-winning producer Mike Dean posted video of West’s speech.”KANYE SNL TALK THAT GOT CUT OFF FREEDOM OF SPEECH SHOULD HAVE EXTENDED,” Dean captioned his tweet.
KANYE SNL TALK THAT GOT CUT OFF FREEDOM OF SPEECH SHOULD HAVE EXTENDED pic.twitter.com/IpULoEJxsN
— MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) September 30, 2018
At one point West said he was “bullied backstage” and was warned not to wear the hat with Trump’s campaign slogan on it. West then referred to his MAGA hat as his “Superman cape,” putting it on and telling that crowd “this mean, you can’t tell me what to do.”
“Thank y’all, for giving me this platform. I know some of y’all don’t agree but y’all be going at that man neck a lot, and I don’t think it’s actually that helpful,” West said of President Trump. “Ninety percent of news are liberal.”
“Ninety percent of TV … LA, New York, writers, rappers, musicians; so it’s easy to make it seem like it’s so, so, so, one-sided,” West continued as the music in the background hit a crescendo.
“I feel kind of free. I thought this country said that I could be me,” West began to sign as an audience member shouted “I love you Kanye!”
“I love me too,” Kanye West responded to uproarious applause from the crowd.
West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, warned her million followers that “Tonight’s SNLperformance is gonna be crazy!!!! Tune in!”
Tonight’s SNL performance is gonna be crazy!!!! Tune in!
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 29, 2018
Crazy indeed.
WHILE YOU ARE HERE…
The mass censorship of independent media is exploding. Our content is being silenced on social media and demonetized by mega-corporations who want to eliminate competition. But you can help us in this fight. Your freedom matters. Your voice matters. You have the power to fight those who seek to silence us.
You are our most important ally.
We need your support now. Donate to help us fight Big Brother censorship.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- ‘SNL’ Censor Kanye Speech About Democrats Breaking Up Black Families - September 30, 2018
- Trump: Democrats Are ‘Party Of Crime, Open Borders, Radical Socialism’ - September 30, 2018
- Elderly Swedish Woman Sent To Prison For Criticizing Immigration On Facebook - September 30, 2018