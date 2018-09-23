Soros Busses In Far-Left Protestors To Kavanaugh Hearings This Week

Far-left protestors are being bussed in for this week’s Senate Hearings by organizations funded directly by George Soros.

According to Paul Sperry, several left-wing violent groups are preparing to wreak havoc in Washington D.C. in an attempt to disrupt and prevent the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh.

BREAKING: Protesters from several radical leftwing activist groups, including Cntr for Popular Democracy,Women's March,Indivisible,https://t.co/OnFKsAGH6P &Housing Works, are being bussed into DC to march on the Senate next week & disrupt any vote on Kavanaugh. They're meeting… — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 23, 2018

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The protestors are gathering tonight at St. Stephens of Incarnation Church in DC where they are being provided lodging for their efforts throughout the week:

… tonight (Sun) at 7:30 PM for training at St. Stephens of Incarnation Church, 1525 Newton Street NW in the Mount Pleasant area of DC. This church will also provide lodging for the rable and act as their staging ground throughout the week. Protesters' jail bail, legal fees &… — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 23, 2018

Transportation is being funded by groups associated with liberal donor George Soros:

… transportation being paid for by these leftist groups, many of which are funded by liberal mega donor George Soros and are desperate to derail President Trump's conservative SCOTUS nomination. (More details to come … ) — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 23, 2018

Why are good Christians helping a far left radical, George Soros, use groups he is funding to attempt to overthrow the nomination of Christian and conservative Judge Kavanaugh?