Soros-Funded Elevator Girl Made $178,071 In 2016 As Democrat Activist

The Soros-funded protestor who confronted Senator Jeff Flake in an elevator last Friday made over $176,071 in 2016 as a far left activist, according to her tax returns.

A week ago, Senator Jeff Flake was cornered in an elevator by screaming leftists for almost 5 minutes.

An hour later, Flake announced he would only vote for Kavanaugh if an FBI investigation was launched – delaying his confirmation for a further week.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: This was exactly what Democrats were hoping for!

The women who were screaming at Senator Jeff Flake in the elevator are Soros-funded astroturfed activists.

Their names are Maria Gallagher and Ana Maria Archila.

They celebrated after Flake caved!

And they raised over $30,000 on CrowdPac for their elevator antics.

These two heroes, who confronted @JeffFlake this morning, just changed the course of the Kavanaugh process. We❤️you so much, @AnaMariaArchil2 and Maria Gallagher. #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/Hd4gxLWcCE — Make the Road Action (@MaketheRoadAct) September 28, 2018

Ana Maria Archila (on right in picture above) is from Colombia where she says she was sexually abused as a child.

She was screaming at Jeff Flake in a elevator on Capitol Hill.

Earlier this week, thanks to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, we discovered Ana Maria Archila is an illegal alien.

So we now have illegal alien Soros-paid activists influencing the Supreme Court confirmation process.

Now this…

Mike Cernovich discovered that illegal alien elevator activist Ana Marian Archila made $176,071 in 2016 as a far left activist.