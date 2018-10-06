Soros-Funded Elevator Girl Made $178,071 In 2016 As Democrat Activist

The Soros-funded protestor who confronted Senator Jeff Flake in an elevator last Friday made over $176,071 in 2016 as a far left activist, according to her tax returns.
A week ago, Senator Jeff Flake was cornered in an elevator by screaming leftists for almost 5 minutes.
An hour later, Flake announced he would only vote for Kavanaugh if an FBI investigation was launched – delaying his confirmation for a further week.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: This was exactly what Democrats were hoping for!
The women who were screaming at Senator Jeff Flake in the elevator are Soros-funded astroturfed activists.
Their names are Maria Gallagher and Ana Maria Archila.
They celebrated after Flake caved!
And they raised over $30,000 on CrowdPac for their elevator antics.
These two heroes, who confronted @JeffFlake this morning, just changed the course of the Kavanaugh process. We❤️you so much, @AnaMariaArchil2 and Maria Gallagher. #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/Hd4gxLWcCE
— Make the Road Action (@MaketheRoadAct) September 28, 2018
Ana Maria Archila (on right in picture above) is from Colombia where she says she was sexually abused as a child.
She was screaming at Jeff Flake in a elevator on Capitol Hill.
Earlier this week, thanks to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, we discovered Ana Maria Archila is an illegal alien.
So we now have illegal alien Soros-paid activists influencing the Supreme Court confirmation process.
Now this…
Mike Cernovich discovered that illegal alien elevator activist Ana Marian Archila made $176,071 in 2016 as a far left activist.
Elevator woman Ana Maria Archila is the co-executive director of the Center for Popular Democracy.
In 2016, she earned $178,071 in total compensation.
Tax returns are all public.
Yes, she is *literally* a paid protester, and well-paid at that.https://t.co/UiF3hoQWmZ pic.twitter.com/wWXOhwPrFW
— Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) October 6, 2018
