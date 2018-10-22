Stephen King: Caravan Mob “Just A Bunch Of Scared, Hungry People”

Anti-Trump author Stephen King has downplayed the migrant caravan marching towards the United States, claiming it consists of “a bunch of scared and hungry people.”

On Sunday, President Trump fired off two tweets slamming the courts that have ruled against his administration and sided with an “onslaught of illegal immigrants.”

Full efforts are being made to stop the onslaught of illegal aliens from crossing our Souther Border. People have to apply for asylum in Mexico first, and if they fail to do that, the U.S. will turn them away. The courts are asking the U.S. to do things that are not doable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2018

In a second tweet, the Trump wrote: “The caravans are a disgrace to the Democrat Party. Change the immigration laws NOW!”

The Caravans are a disgrace to the Democrat Party. Change the immigration laws NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2018

Ilovemyfreedom.org reports: As noted by LifeZette, King responded by claiming the massive group of migrants are “just a bunch of scared and hungry people.”

“Jesus, man–you act like the Red Chinese army was invading. They’re just a bunch of scared and hungry people,” King wrote to Trump.

Jesus, man–you act like the Red Chinese army was invading. They're just a bunch of scared and hungry people. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 22, 2018

King, who has made it clear on numerous occasions that he’s a committed leftist who opposes Trump, is another Hollywood elitist using his Twitter account to attack the president.

During the 2016 presidential election, King claimed Trump should have changed his campaign slogan from “Make America Great Again” to “If you’re white, you’re all right,” implying that the president is racist.

After Trump followed a recommendation from the Department of Justice and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to fire former FBI Director James Comey, King called Trump “a remarkable combination of unhinged and dumb as dirt” and demanded the president be impeached.

King also attacked First Lady Melania Trump with nasty comments when she was hospitalized earlier this year following a kidney operation.

Aside from his anti-Trump rhetoric, King’s comments also don’t align with a majority of the nation, who view “immigration” as the top issue facing the nation just 22 days prior to November’s crucial midterm elections.

On Monday, Trump called the migrant caravan traveling from Central America toward the United States a “national emergency.”

The president has also threatened to send American troops and completely close the U.S. southern border if Mexico allows the caravan of migrants to reach the boundary between the two nations.

The caravan is estimated to include roughly 8,000 men, women, and children that are marching north from Guatemala and Honduras.

The migrants are trying to claim “refugee status” if they reach the U.S. border with Mexico, which could result in many of them coming into the country.

The president also threatened this week to pull U.S. aid to Central Americaif the governments do not do more to prevent the group of migrants from traveling north to the U.S. border with Mexico.

In fiscal year 2017, American taxpayers gave around $248 million in aid to Guatemala, $175 million to Honduras, and $115 million to El Salvador.

Trump pulling over $500 million in U.S. aid would be a big move, and it appears the president is on the verge of taking action if these nations do not immediately begin disbanding the migrant caravan.

During a campaign rally in Elko, Nevada, on Sunday, Trump made it clear that his administration will keep the nation secure and safe.

“They’re not coming into this country,” Trump said.