Police: Stormy Daniels Arrest Part Of Human Trafficking Investigation

Police have confirmed that the arrest of Stormy Daniels was part of an ongoing long-term human trafficking investigation.

In a press release, Columbus Police say that Daniels was one of three individuals arrested at Club Sirens at 6190 Cleveland Avenue in connection with the trafficking of humans.

BREAKING: Police say Stormy Daniels' arrest part of long-term human trafficking investigation pic.twitter.com/7rSduPfn8l — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 12, 2018

Columbus Police report:

Those arrested were Stephanie Clifford (AKA “Stormy Daniels”) of Forney, Texas, Miranda Panda of Marion, Ohio, and Brittany Walters of Pickerington, Ohio. All three were charged with Illegal Sexually Oriented Activity in a Sexually Oriented Business.

Clifford received a total of three counts of the same violation for illegally touching three different undercover Vice detectives.

Since last fall, Columbus Police were made aware of illegal activity through various adult entertainment clubs throughout the city. Columbus Police have made numerous arrests utilizing this law. The Division engages in these operations routinely with no effect on other calls for service.

This is an on-going investigation. No media interviews will take place.

All request for records related to this incident must be directed to publicrecords@columbuspolice.org.