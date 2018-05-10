Stormy Daniels Belonged To Clinton-Linked Sex Cult ‘NXIVM’

Photographs of Stormy Daniels have surfaced in which the adult film star clearly bears the branding of the NXIVM cult on her body, raising questions about her role in the Clinton Foundation-linked sex cult, as well as potentially undermining the legitimacy of her attack on the President of the United States.

Pictures of Daniels have been circulating on message boards and social media, with particular interest in the scar above the pelvic bone on the right side of her body, which shows what appears to be a raise K shaped scar among a flower tattoo piece.

The location of the scar, as well as the tell-tale shape, bear an uncanny similarity to the branding marks left on female members of Keith Raniere’s harem of sex slaves in the NXIVM cult. Most of the female members also had the branding seared into the exact same part of the body as the location of Daniels’ scar.

Daniels hit back at the claims just hours after the pictures began circulating on social media, initially claiming that the photographs were “photoshopped” and directing people to watch her pornographic videos in order to get a clear view of what her pelvic region actually looks like.

Obviously nobody should be forced to sit through hours and hours of Stormy Daniels’ work in the name of research. Fortunately there is evidence on her own Instagram page that suggests she is lying about the tell-tale branding on her body.

Daniels was then forced to back down and admit that the K shaped scar above her right-sided pelvic bone does exist, however she claims it was the result of surgery — not a branding that would expose her as a member of the Hollywood and Clinton Foundation linked elite sex cult.

1. I'm a model NOT a client. 2. You are a fucking psycho. There are literally thousands of pics/video of me nude to disprove your terrible photoshopped conspiracy theory — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) May 9, 2018

Yes. Please show us more proof. It is a tattoo covering a surgery scar. Plenty of before/after pics online…and more importantly videos. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) May 9, 2018

But Twitter refused to accept Daniels’ explanation that the scar was photoshopped. And when they proved her wrong about that by showing her an image on her own Instagram page that clearly shows the scar, they refused to accept her explanation that the mark is a surgical scar.

Yeah, surgeons don't make "K" incisions. — Sidewinder (@Ateler_Magnus) May 9, 2018

Holy $**+ That is a K! — Angie (@ang_yow) May 9, 2018

First I thought these photos are photoshopped, but now I'm curious why she isn't posting a photo to disproof it? it's like a 10 seconds thing to do. — Raul Tiss (@raultiss) May 9, 2018

Stormy Daniels’ potential membership of the NXIVM cult could completely delegitimize her attack on the sitting president of the United States.

Hillary Clinton accepted at least $30,000 from known child sex cult NXIVM, according to federal financial records and the cult, which is currently under investigation for child sex trafficking, donated vast sums of cash to Clinton’s presidential campaign and has close ties to senior Clinton Foundation members.

If Stormy Daniels is a branded member of this cult, her real agenda in launching an attack on the president must be seriously examined. The question of whether she is a dodgy political operator performing an orchestrated smear campaign on the president on behalf of the Clintons must now be seriously investigated.

It’s worth noting that Stormy Daniels did boast about joining a cult in 2010, around the time NXIVM was heavily recruiting.