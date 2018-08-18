Stormy Daniels’ Mom: Trump Has ‘Balls Like Coconuts & Gets Things Done’

President Donald Trump has “balls the size of coconuts” and “gets things done“, according to Stormy Daniels’ mother, Sheila Gregory, who praised the president in a new interview.

“I like him. It’s time this country is put back where it belongs and he will take us there,” Sheila Gregory, 64, told the Daily Mail.

She added that if her daughter had married Trump, she would have been proud to welcome him to the family.

“If Mr. Trump runs four more times, I would vote for him every time,” Sheila Gregory told Dallas News. “I like him. I like the way he handles things. It’s time this country is put back where it belongs — taking care of the people here instead of the people who don’t belong here.”

Daily Mail reports: Gregory says she hasn’t been in contact with her daughter since Stormy cut her off 12 years ago – around the same time she allegedly had a dalliance with Trump.

The 64-year-old said she calls her daughter Stormy three times a week but she never picks up.

She insists that she still loves Stormy as much as she did at “the moment I gave birth to her” and hopes they will reunite before her health fails her.

But Gregory, who raised Stormy as a single mom, is still upset that her straight A daughter went ‘off the rails’ and decided to go into porn.

‘She could have been anything she wanted to be in life,’ she said.

Sheila Gregory, 64, was relieved when her daughter announced at the last minute she was cancelling her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother in the UK, citing her custody battle with the father of her daughter Caden.

‘The girls would have hated her. All women do,’ Gregory told The Mirror.

‘She’d have had the men in the palm of her hand just like she did Trump. She’d have slept with them all. Stephanie cannot be without male attention. She craves it.‘

The 39-year-old porn star pulled out a mere five hours before the launch of the British reality show on Thursday night – after admitting she only wanted to appear for the launch and then leave.

Stormy was set to be the star of what producers promised would be its most-explosive series ever.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, earlier claimed a US custody battle over her seven-year-old daughter forced her to quit Celebrity Big Brother – not an attempt to push her fee over $1million.

Her mother said that Stormy may have realized if ‘she went chasing the million dollars she’d been offered to appear, she could have lost Caden for good.’

She said that even walking away from her seven-year-old for three weeks was unfair on her daughter.

‘Every seven-year-old needs their mom. Why she ever thought she could go in Big Brother, who knows? Ever since she became an adult Stephanie has always been selfish,’ she said.