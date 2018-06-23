Stormy Daniels Vows To Smuggle Illegal Immigrants Into America

Porn actress Stormy Daniels says she intends to travel to the border and help illegal immigrants enter America next week.

Daniels wrote on Twitter that the best way to help with the migrant crisis is to break the law and smuggle immigrants into the country.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Daniels wrote on Twitter Thursday afternoon in reply to a supporter asking her to go to the border.

“Stormy please use your platform to help Avenatti and these kids.. ! We know how much you love your child and we need to help their parents get them back”

“I am headed down in a week. Don’t worry. Just figuring out my best course of action to maximize my resources.”

Avenatti posted to Twitter Thursday about representing ICE whistleblowers, “We are now representing whistleblowers within ICE, outside contractors, etc. They have reached out to us to provide us with info as to what is really going on. We are going to blow this wide open and take the info to the American people so they can decide what happens next.”

Avenatti reaffirmed his representation of Daniels, “Here come the haters again trying to discredit me. And falsely suggesting I dropped @stormydaniels (with whom I have an excellent relationship & who I will represent to the end!). Who attacks a guy trying to help mothers and children reunite? They must feel very threatened!”

While Daniels was trying to figure things out for her trip to the border, she hung out backstage with Kathy Griffin Thursday night in Boston, “. @StormyDaniels it was an honor to have you at my Boston show tonight. I support you 100%! #FuckTrump”

Griffin imploded her comedy career last year when she posed for photos with a mock decapitated head of President Trump. Griffin is in the midst of a comeback tour.