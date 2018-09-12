Strzok & Page Accused Of Writing New York Times Op-Ed

Newly released text messages reveal that former FBI agents Peter Strozk and Lisa Page talked about writing an ‘anonymous’ op-ed in order to undermine the Trump administration.

The FBI lovers were in close communication with mainstream media journalists and attempted to frame arguments about alleged Russian interference months before the 2016 election.

Saraacarter.com reports: The revelations raise “serious concerns” with lawmakers, who question the pairs motives, as well as the bureau’s investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Former FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok and his paramour former FBI attorney Lisa Page exchanged text messages several months before the 2016 election that suggest the pair were writing an op-ed together and that the FBI seemingly “authorized” a Washington Post story on potential Russian interference during the November elections.

On Sept. 2, 2016, Page texts Strzok about writing an op-ed: “Got it. But we are still writing the op-ed, yes?”

Strzok replies, “Yes, ish. He said too much data would be good to identify the key pieces of data and frame it in an argument, but not to spend ‘too much time on the opening or closing.’ I told him we were too much of perfectionists to not do all of it.”

On September 5, 2016, Page sends Strzok a link to the Washington Post article titled, U.S. investigating potential covert Russian plan to disrupt November elections.

Strzok replies, “This is the one (redacted) was talking about I think.”

Page then says, “Yup. It is very well sourced. 100% authorized.”

Strzok then tells Page, “Just read the article. We say a lot of the same things. I guess that’s O.K.”

Page writes back “Yeah, but that’s why ours is going to need to be more folksy. So it’s not like a news article.”

The Washington Post story refers to the Harry Reid briefing, stating, “After Senate Minority Leader Harry M. Reid (D-NV) ended a secure 30-minute phone briefing given by a top intelligence official recently, he was “deeply shaken,” according to an aide who was with Reid when he left the secure room at the FBI’s Las Vegas office.”

Strzok also suggested in a text to Page on the same day, “I have really no faith the administration will deal with it effectively,” regarding the administration officials cited in the story that said they were still weighing their response to Russia.

However, the texts between the two do not disclose what article they were writing, or for whom they were writing the opinion piece, or if it was ever published. Congressional officials say the onslaught of text messages between the two reveal troubling signs that the FBI was running a partisan and biased investigation.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) with the the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said the onslaught of text messages referring to the media and suggesting possible leaks by the FBI regarding ongoing investigations needs to be addressed by the Department of Justice.

“How many more texts and documents do we need to see that raise enough of a concern to look into? These texts add to a long line of documents that suggest officials at the FBI and DOJ were more interested in crafting their own public narrative than they were investigating the facts,” said Meadows. “That’s a problem.”

Other text messages between the pair, which were first revealed Monday in a letter sent by Meadows to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, suggested that the FBI coordinated with the DOJ to push stories to the press that would potentially be “harmful to President Trump’s administration.” Those leaks pertained to information they believe was given to the press regarding the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) warrant used to spy on short-term campaign volunteer Carter Page, as first reported here.

The letter, which was updated Tuesday to include a new text message from Strzok on April 22, 2017, lists new concerning texts between Strzok and Page:

April 10, 2017: (former FBI Special Agent) Peter Strzok contacts (former FBI Attorney) Lisa Page to discuss a “media leak strategy.” Specifically, the text says: “I had literally just gone to find this phone to tell you I want to talk to you about media leak strategy with DOJ before you go.”

April 12, 2017: Peter Strzok congratulates Lisa Page on a job well done while referring to two derogatory articles about Carter Page. Strzok warns Page two articles are coming out, one which is “worse” than the other about Lisa’s “namesake”.

April 22, 2017: ” Strzok says “article is out!” and “Well done, Page.”

So, the new timeline: 4/10/17: Strzok texts Lisa Page wanting to discuss a "media leaking strategy."

4/12/17: Strzok texts Lisa Page that two articles are coming about "her namesake" (Carter Page)

4/22/17: Strzok texts Page: “article is out!" and "Well done, Page” — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) September 11, 2018

Strzok’s attorney, Aitan Goelman, fired back at President Trump’s tweets regarding the newly revealed text messages and Meadow’s letter saying Strzok’s text regarding “media leak strategy” was referring to an effort by he and Page to stop leaks.

New Strzok-Page texts reveal “Media Leak Strategy.” @FoxNews So terrible, and NOTHING is being done at DOJ or FBI – but the world is watching, and they get it completely. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018

“The term ‘media leak strategy’ in Mr. Strzok’s text refers to a Department-wide initiative to detect and stop leaks to the media. The President and his enablers are once again peddling unfounded conspiracy theories to mislead the American People,” Goelman said in a statement to Fox News.