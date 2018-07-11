Support For Brexit Jumps 14% During Trump’s UK Visit

An additional 14 percent of Britons publicly support Brexit since the referendum in 2016, according to new data released during Trump’s UK visit.

The Daily Mail reports:

The number of Britons who want the UK to leave the EU has jumped since the referendum two years ago, a poll shows.

The annual British Social Attitudes survey revealed that rising numbers of respondents are now firmly convinced by the case for departure.

The study said 36 per cent of interviewees wanted to leave the EU, up from 22 per cent in 2015. The proportion who wanted no change fell to 19 per cent, down from 27 per cent.

Only 7 per cent – fewer than one in 14 – wanted to increase the powers of Brussels or move toward a European government, the report said.

President Trump is scheduled to visit London and Scotland this week.

Trump famously landed in Scotland in 2016 on the day after the historic Brexit vote passed.