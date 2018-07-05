Sweden’s Socialist Government To Ban Christianity In The Classroom

Sweden is set to become the first country in Europe to ban Christianity in the classroom, following a proposal by the ruling socialist party that is designed to cater to the huge recent influx of Muslim migrants.

The Social Democratic party, which currently leads a minority government, has pledged to ban Christianity in the classroom in order to tackle “segregation” after the arrival of a record number of Muslim migrants changed the face of society in the traditionally Christian nation.

Ardalan Shekarabi, Sweden’s minister for Public Administration said that “teachers, not priests and imams should be in charge of schools”.

“We have to knock down segregation to keep Sweden together… school segregation must therefore also be broken down,” Ardalan Shekarabi told a news conference in Stockholm, arguing that Christian school can be considered offensive by Muslim migrants.

Mr Shekarabi said his party, which has been losing support to the main opposition party the Moderates in the most recent polls, hopes to gain voters’ support on the issue.

“Teachers and pedagogues should be in charge of a Swedish school, not priests and imams,” Mr Shekarabi said.

Omar Abu Helal, principal at an Islamic charter school in southern Sweden, slammed the proposal as “a violation of the European Convention of Human Rights” and “the freedom of religion”.

Daily Mail reports: Segregation, integration and immigration are set to be the main talking points in the lead up to the general election in Sweden, a country which welcomed 163,000 asylum seekers in 2015 during the European migration crisis.

The country has registered around 400,000 asylum requests since 2012, or one for every 25 inhabitants, a record in Europe.

So far, Muslim migrants have not shown any desire to integrate into Swedish culture. It increasingly appears, therefore, that it will be liberal Sweden that integrates into Islamic culture.

Recently, a Swedish court ruled in accordance with principles aligned with sharia law, when the jury — which had two Muslim members — found that a woman who had been violently abused by her husband could not be trusted because she came from a ‘lesser family’ than her husband and that it was “common” for women to lie about abuse.

The jury also berated her for having involved the police, instead of solving the issue by consulting her abusive husband’s family. The case caused a scandal in Sweden and the two jury members were subsequently dismissed.

In another recent case, a 12-year-old Swedish Muslim girl was forcibly taken to Iraq and forced to marry her 22-year-old cousin, who reportedly raped her; after she returned to Sweden, she gave birth to twins. Her family forced her to return to Iraq to live with her ‘husband.’ His family then forcibly took her children away after finally agreeing to let her have a divorce. The children are still in Iraq. The Swedish court gave this man, an Iraqi citizen, custody of their now 10-year old twins.