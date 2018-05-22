Sweden Issues ‘War Prepper Manual’ To Millions Of Citizens

The Swedish government is issuing brochures to citizens explaining how they can prepare for terrorist attacks and all-out war.

According to the booklet, which was produced by the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB): “Sweden is safer than many other countries but threats exist.”

It advises Swedes to stock up on tinned food, bottled water and blankets in addition to planning how they would manage the supply of water, food, heat and communications if public services are not functioning normally.

RT reports: Furthermore, the booklet makes it clear that all fit Swedes and foreign residents would be expected to play their part should a crisis occur, as everyone living in Sweden has a “duty to contribute to total defense,” which, depending on an individual’s health, could mean conscription to the armed forces, or to civil or governmental agencies.

The booklet lists “everything from serious accidents, extreme weather and IT attacks to, in the worst-case scenario, war” and contains information “important in light of the deterioration in the security situation in the rest of the world.”

The booklet also discusses how to deal with misleading information, encouraging Swedish citizens to “to critically appraise the source” by asking questions like “is this factual information or opinion?” and “who has put this out?”

“We all have a responsibility for our country’s safety and preparedness, so it’s important for everyone to also have knowledge on how we can contribute if something serious occurs,” MSB General Director Dan Eliasson said in a statement. “If Sweden is attacked by another country, we will never give up. All information to the effect that resistance is to cease is false.”

Sweden originally published and distributed the ‘If War Comes’ booklet during the World War II and will now issue an updated version during the country’s Emergency Preparedness Week from May 28 to June 3.

The online version of the booklet, available in 13 languages, can be found on a website designed “for those who want to monitor the development and planning of Sweden’s total defense.”