Sweden Invests $5 Million In Teaching Refugees How To Seduce Blondes

Sweden’s socialist government has announced plans to spend millions of dollars on providing courses teaching Muslim refugees how to seduce and have sex with blonde women, news outlet Fria Tider reports.

A portion of the money will be spent on the Swedish socialist government’s sex education website “Youmo”, which now provides translations in Arabic, Somali and Dari, the languages spoken by the majority of the country’s Muslim migrant population.

According to the government website, it’s goal is to teach migrants “health, sexuality and gender equality”. On the website, sex information is illustrated, among other things, with several pictures of foreign men with blonde, Swedish women.

Under the tab “Being in love” — illustrated by a picture of a young blonde woman kissing a dark-skinned man — one can read, among other things, that “Being in love is usually a lovely feeling. Some people have been in love many times, others have never been in love. ”

The website also attempts to teach Muslim migrants that prostitution, human trafficking, sexual assault, rape, honor killings and oppression — including female genital mutilation — are all wrong and punishable under the law.

According to Fria Tider, the Ministry of Youth and Civil Affairs (MUCF) has been commissioned to further the education efforts in collaboration with the online youth reception network (UMO).

“The mission includes expanding the information on Youmo, expanding skills-enhancing efforts for professionals who meet young new arrivals, as well as providing long-term skills training for professionals through the development of web-based education,” the government writes.