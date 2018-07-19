Swedish Dentist Fined $50,000 For Exposing “Child Refugees” As Adults

A dental hygienist in Sweden has been fined $50,000 after daring to expose the fact that the majority of “child refugees” entering the country are actually adults.

In a huge crackdown against free speech, a Swedish court found dental hygienist Bernt Herlitz guilty of breaching confidentiality rules.

According to Egor Putilov, Samhällsnytt: Bernt Herlitz is being severely punished for trying to reveal the age of fake children. Now he has to pay 425 thousand kronor [$48,500] within 30 days to his former employer Region Gotland – money he does not have.

The language of the judgment is harsh and at times activist against Herlitz. Previously, Samhällsnytt revealed that several of the people whom he suggested to the Migration Board were discovered to be adults as a result of medical age tests. Despite this and despite some of them being convicted of gross violent crime, they will stay in Sweden, thanks to the amnesty of the government and the Center Party.

Samhällsnytt has previously noted the case of the dental hygienist Bernt Herlitz from Gotland in several articles. Herlitz has responded that several asylum seekers who were registered as unaccompanied children showed a dental development that is more typical for people over 25 years old.

At the request of a Director of the Swedish Migration Board, he advised the Authority about his suspicions – which led to a prompt response: Herlitz was dismissed from his service and excoriated by the media.

Samhällsnytt has recently revealed that a majority of the people whom he identified to the Migration Board turned out to be older in medical age tests. One of them was convicted of stabbing a teenager in the stomach with a knife a year later.

Herlitz appealed against the decision of Gotland to Gotland’s District Court, which gave him partial judgment. However, the plaintiff appealed against the decision to the next level – the Labor Court in Stockholm – with the help of a star lawyer. Today came the judgment – which found the region of Gotland right on all points.

The Labor Court changed the verdict of the District Court and decided that Herlitz should have been dismissed from his post because of confidentiality rules, and that termination was not sufficient in this case. The court ruled that he must pay both parties’ costs, which amount to more than 475 thousand kroner [$54,000]….