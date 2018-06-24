Swedish Leader: Swedes Are Becoming Extinct

Swedish leader Gustav Kasselstrand has warned that Swedish people will become extinct within 20 years if nothing is done to stop illegal immigration.

Kasselstrand is the leader of the newly founded Alternative for Sweden party (Alternativ för Sverige). In a recent interview (below) Kasselstrand says that what is written about Sweden by independent news outlets is true. Sweden is under attack by EU elitists who wish to eradicate the Swedish race completely.

-Why did you leave the Sweden Democrats?

As a matter of fact I was excluded from the Sweden Democrats back in 2015, when they expelled not only me as a chairman, but the whole youth organisation with its 5000 members. It was a witch hunt by the party leadership in order to secure their own power and positions in the party, but of course they did not say that but instead argued with typical PC mumbo jumbo that the youth league was “extremist”.

Everyone could see it was nonsense. It just proved that the Sweden Democrats used the same politically correct terminology towards their own youth league, that the liberal parties had done towards the Sweden Democrats for years and years.

-How bad are things in Sweden?

It is very bad. What you read about Sweden on alternative news platforms is true. We are facing problems more severe than ever before in our history, where Swedes face a situation of being a minority within 20 years if nothing is done to stop the replacement of our people.

I would describe the problems in Sweden as some kind of low-intensive civil war (with gradually increasing intensity for each day). What makes the situation even more difficult is of course the extreme political correctness that has haunted Sweden for decades, but which is now finally breaking up.

The political establishment is both unwilling and unable to do anything about the problems. It’s all talk and no action.

The situation has gone so far that the politically correct people lose ground and we are entering a state of retribution against politicians and media who bear the responsibility for turning my previously peaceful and prosperous country into a real mess, which is now used as a warning example for other Nordic and European countries, yes, even for countries all over the world.

So despite the mess we are in, we are now seeing a tremendously interesting development in Sweden. The Sweden Democrats, which I still have sympathy for, is rising in the polls and will reach an all-time-high election result in September, continuing to change the paradigm.

That’s good, but it is not enough – they have become more and more passive, politically correct and similar to the established parties. Sweden needs a new force in the parliament, a party that makes sure that the Sweden Democrats get back to their oppositional role towards the olds parties. The only party that can do this is Alternative for Sweden.

-A lot of people think Sweden is lost, what would you say to them?

I completely disagree. No country is ever lost if there are people within that country ready to provide resistance and offer another way forward. The truth is that many Swedes are just starting to realise what is going on in their country.

If you look ten years back and compare to today, sure the immigration problems have become many times worse, but we also have a vital and strong patriotic movement now in Sweden, both parliamentary and on social media, alternative news sites and other platforms.

Swedes and other European peoples should look to the past for inspiration. We have always faced great dangers and obstacles throughout our history. Europeans of the past who said “it is lost” when Arabs occupied much of modern day Spain or when Turks besieged Vienna or when Mongols controlled most of eastern Europe where not the ones who came to define our history. They were wrong in the past and they are wrong today.

Most Europeans are only now becoming aware of what is going on. Far from being lost, our struggle, our “Reconquista”, has only just begun. And those who are “black-pilling” and claiming everything is lost before the game have even started should step aside and make way for those of us who know better.

The Swedish elections later this year is not the “last chance” to save Sweden. It is the first chance! The fight for Sweden and for Europe is now starting. Let me refer to the Polish National anthem with its famous first words: “Poland is not yet lost!” – that is exactly the mentality we need: Sweden is not yet lost, so long as we still live!

-What is the most important thing that needs change in Sweden?

In the short term we need to end immigration completely and start to repatriate hundreds of thousands of illegals, criminal aliens and immigrants who burden our society in one way or another.

In the long term we need to completely change our self-understanding as a people and society to make sure that the disastrous politics of the last few decades will never be repeated.

-What is your opinion on the arrest of Tommy Robinson in Britain?

I think it is scandalous. It is also a clear in sign which direction western Europe is heading. Governments throughout western Europe are evidently more concerned with their own peoples protesting the decline of their countries rather than trying to stop mass immigration that is causing all these problems in the first place. It clearly shows the true agenda of the European establishment.

-Do you think freedom of speech is under pressure in Europe?

Certainly! So called “hate speech”-laws are nothing but the criminalisation of freedom of speech. It should be scraped all together.

-What do you hope as result for the next election in September? (and what is realistic to hope?)

Our goal is to reach the four per cent threshold that is needed to enter the Swedish parliament. It’s a very tough challenge since the established parties have rigged the whole political system in favour of themselves – but it’s far from impossible.