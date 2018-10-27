Synagogue Shooter Was Anti-Trump Extremist

Pittsburgh synagogue shooter was anti-Trump extremist

The Pittsburgh synagogue shooter who killed eight people on Saturday had extreme hatred for President Donald Trump, and had boasted online “I did not vote for him.” 

At least eight people were massacred and dozens more injured after the deranged gunman opened fire at The Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh while screaming “all Jews need to die.”

Infowars.com reports: Posts by alleged shooter Robert Bowers show he was obsessed with Jewish conspiracies, while also believing Trump to be a puppet for Jewish interests.

“For the record, I did not vote for him,” Bowers said in response to another post that was critical of Trump, adding, “nor have I owned, worn or even touched a maga hat.”

In another post, Bowers said, “Trump is a globalist, not a nationalist,” adding, “There is no MAGA as long as there is a kike infestation.”

While it’s early in the investigation, Bowers was obviously motivated by his disgusting anti-Semitism and little more. Any attempts by the left or the media to blame this horrific tragedy on Trump would be fundamentally dishonest.

