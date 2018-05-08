Israeli Missile Strikes Reported In Syria

May 8, 2018 Niamh Harris News, World 0

Syrian state media have reported huge explosions near a military base not far from the capital.

The al-Mayadeen news outlet reported that fires had broken out in the area following the blasts.

Israeli forces reportedly struck targets near Damascus with missiles, shortly after US President Donald Trump announced the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, according to reports.

Prior to Trumps announcement, Israel declared they were on high alert having allegedly spotted ‘irregular Iranian military activity’ in Syria

The Syrian news agency SANA reported that air defense systems intercepted at least two missiles fired at the al-Kaswa area, close to southern Damascus.

Syrian Army sources have also confirmed that the attacks were initiated by Israel.

 

Niamh Harris

Writer at Your News Wire

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)