Israeli Missile Strikes Reported In Syria

Syrian state media have reported huge explosions near a military base not far from the capital.

The al-Mayadeen news outlet reported that fires had broken out in the area following the blasts.

Israeli forces reportedly struck targets near Damascus with missiles, shortly after US President Donald Trump announced the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, according to reports.

BREAKING: Syrian state media blames Israel for airstrikes on Iranian military base in southern Damascus, says air defenses shot down 2 missiles. pic.twitter.com/5N4xIOirSw — Behind The News (@Behind__News) May 8, 2018

Prior to Trumps announcement, Israel declared they were on high alert having allegedly spotted ‘irregular Iranian military activity’ in Syria

The Syrian news agency SANA reported that air defense systems intercepted at least two missiles fired at the al-Kaswa area, close to southern Damascus.

Image from the reported attack in the industrial area of Al-Kissweh south of #Damascus pic.twitter.com/zwMqNsvYcT — Danny Makki (@Dannymakkisyria) May 8, 2018

Syrian Army sources have also confirmed that the attacks were initiated by Israel.