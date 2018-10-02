Syria Receives S-300 Missile Systems From Russia

Russia has delivered the S-300 missile defense system to Syria.

The S-300 air defense system along with dozens of additional hardware pieces were sent to the Syrian military to boost the security of Russian personnel there according to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

He confirmed the news to President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday during a meeting broadcasted by Rossiya 24 TV.

“We have completed the delivery of the S-300 system,” Shoigu said Tuesday. The hardware supplied to Syria consisted of 49 pieces of military equipment, including radars, control vehicles and four launchers, he said adding that “the work was finished a day ago”.

Russia said it would provide the S-300 system to Syria after Syrian anti-aircraft guns mistakenly shot down a Russian reconnaissance jet during an Israeli airstrike in September, killing all 15 on board

Haaretz reports: The friendly fire incident sparked regional tensions. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Russian President Vladimir Putin to express sorrow at the loss of life and sent a high-level military delegation to Moscow.

A spokesman for a Russian company producing electronic warfare systems says that their deployment to Syria will help protect the country’s air defense assets and fend off enemy air raids.

Vladimir Mikheyev of Radioelectronics Technologies said Friday in remarks carried by the Interfax news agency that Krasukha and Zhitel electronic countermeasure units will place Syria’s air defenses under an “electronic umbrella,” making it hard to spot and attack them.