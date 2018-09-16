Syria Thwarts Israeli Missile Attack Near Damascus Airport

Syrian Army air defenses intercepted and downed several Israeli missiles over Damascus International Airport on Saturday, according to the official state news agency SANA.
A military source said that “Our air defense systems thwarted an Israeli missile aggression” after reports said several explosions had been heard near the airport.
RT reports:An Israeli military spokeswoman declined to comment on the reported incident, when approached by Reuters, saying “we don’t comment on foreign reports.”
The agency released a short video showing what it says is an anti-aircraft missile in flight over Damascus. Another video, released by the Syrian news website Muraselon, supposedly shows an anti-aircraft missile being launched and then exploding mid-air. Due to the low quality of the footage it remains unclear if that projectile scored a hit.
Israel has repeatedly bombed locations in Syria, including military installations around Damascus. Israeli military rarely comments on attacks against the neighbor, yet it had previously acknowledged targeting weapon and munition storage facilities and command centers. Tel Aviv has asserted that its strikes are aimed to counter the alleged Iranian military buildup in Syria, while Damascus has condemned such attacks as aggression against the country.’
WHILE YOU ARE HERE…
The mass censorship of independent media is exploding. Our content is being silenced on social media and demonetized by mega-corporations who want to eliminate competition. But you can help us in this fight. Your freedom matters. Your voice matters. You have the power to fight those who seek to silence us.
You are our most important ally.
We need your support now. Donate to help us fight Big Brother censorship.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Couple Arrested For Not Allowing Expensive Medical Tests On Baby Daughter - September 16, 2018
- Ex-Security Minister Claims US-Funded Medical Facility In Georgia Is Bioweapons Lab - September 16, 2018
- US Continues To Stand By Saudi Arabia Despite Yemen Atrocities - September 16, 2018