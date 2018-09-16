Syria Thwarts Israeli Missile Attack Near Damascus Airport

Syrian Army air defenses intercepted and downed several Israeli missiles over Damascus International Airport on Saturday, according to the official state news agency SANA.

A military source said that “Our air defense systems thwarted an Israeli missile aggression” after reports said several explosions had been heard near the airport.

RT reports:An Israeli military spokeswoman declined to comment on the reported incident, when approached by Reuters, saying “we don’t comment on foreign reports.”

The agency released a short video showing what it says is an anti-aircraft missile in flight over Damascus. Another video, released by the Syrian news website Muraselon, supposedly shows an anti-aircraft missile being launched and then exploding mid-air. Due to the low quality of the footage it remains unclear if that projectile scored a hit.

Israel has repeatedly bombed locations in Syria, including military installations around Damascus. Israeli military rarely comments on attacks against the neighbor, yet it had previously acknowledged targeting weapon and munition storage facilities and command centers. Tel Aviv has asserted that its strikes are aimed to counter the alleged Iranian military buildup in Syria, while Damascus has condemned such attacks as aggression against the country.’