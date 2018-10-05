Syrian Whistleblower: Refugees Want To Occupy Europe And Destroy Christianity

A Syrian whistleblower has spoken out about the real intentions of refugees entering Germany, claiming their aim is to occupy Europe and destroy Christianity.

“In fact, most of those refugees came to Europe in general and to Germany in particular, not because their lives were threatened, not because they were suppressed, persecuted, oppressed or because of racial or sectarian discrimination, (…) They came here for many other reasons,” the whistleblower named “Paul” told a German magazine.

Voiceofeurope.com reports: When asked what he means by that, he answers:

“The first reason is clearly religious. The second reason financial. They came to Germany with the absolute certainty that it is wanted by their God, the only God (Allah).

Their God, the Muslim God, because they believe God’s religion is Islam, and that all other religions’ followers are infidels and deserve to be killed.”

“From a religious point of view, everything is wanted. Religion allows a man to marry up to four women and have many children. It is also no secret that most of the refugees are Sunni Muslims,” he adds.

“They make a simple calculation, they are convinced that the situation here in two to three decades will be completely changed, and who will stand behind them.”

According to Paul it’s all about dominating and destroying Christianity:

“They are convinced that they have a mandate to spread their faith, Islam, in Europe, and open the doors wide, which they hardly need, because the doors are already wide open.

And at the very top, in their importance, is at some point the capture of the Vatican to see the flag of Islam flying over the dome of St. Peter, and to extinguish everything that is reminiscent of Christians or Christianity.”

He says much of the migrant crisis was “organised”:

“One of the reasons was the demographic situation in Germany, there was a push to send people to Germany.

It was almost systematically organised, because it was well known and politically repeated, Germany needed immigrants, because most European societies were ageing and old, and births were also reversed.

The refugees know where they went. So they want to challenge Germany and Europe. The moderate Muslims barely raise their voices against the conservative Muslims – out of fear.”

Paul has been in Germany for about three years. Only recently did he receive his status as a recognised refugee for one year, with subsidiary protection. Paul is a psychologist and has worked as an IT specialist for a city government in Syria.

“Unfortunately, I cannot look so optimistically into the future”, he says. “I have experienced too much, I know the people of my region, and experience them here too. The biggest challenge would be if Germany strengthens its laws and constitution, and does not give in or respond”.