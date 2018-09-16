Taco Bell Refuses Service To Customer Because She Speaks English

A video of an argument at a Taco Bell franchise is going viral after a shift manager at the restaurant refused to serve a customer because she didn’t speak Spanish.

The incident took place Wednesday when Alexandria Montgomery arrived at a Hialeah, Fla. Taco Bell and attempted to place an order while speaking English, which seemed to offend the Spanish speaking staff.

The Spanish speaking employee allegedly refused to give Montgomery food because she wouldn’t order in Spanish.

In the video, Alexandria can be heard asking the employee, “Do you have a manager here?”

Apparently able to understand English this time, the employee responded in Spanish, saying, “She is in her house sleeping.”

Trying to get rid of the customer, the employee said, “Honey, I have a car behind you,” and shut the window.

When Montgomery asked if any of the other employees speak English the employee answered “no” and added, “this is Hialeah,” which is 96% Hispanic, the highest percentage in the country.

Other employees began to crowd the drive-thru window but didn’t help the couple either.

Before leaving, Montgomery asked for the employee’s name and, once again understanding English, she replied, “Luisa.”

Taco Bell Corp. released a statement, reading, “We have worked quickly to resolve with the customer to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

Montgomery updated her Facebook post, claiming, “Luisa was fired today. Luisa isn’t even her real name lol. She was the general manager on that shift.”

In a final statement, Taco Bell declared: “This individual no longer works for the brand.”