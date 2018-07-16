TED Speaker Says Pedophilia Is A Sexual Orientation That Deserves Respect

During a TEDx Talk, Mirjam Heine from University of Würzburg claimed “pedophilia is a natural sexual orientation, just like heterosexuality” and that we should “treat pedophiles with the same respect we treat other people with.”

“According to current research, pedophilia is an unchangeable sexual orientation,” Professor Heine continued. “Just like, for example, heterosexuality. No one chooses to be a pedophile. No one can cease being one.”

“The difference between pedophilia and other sexual orientations is that, living out this sexual orientation will end in a disaster… It is our responsibility to over come our negative feelings about pedophiles. And to treat them with the same respect we treat other people with.”

“We should accept that pedophiles are people who have not chosen their sexuality… We should accept that pedophilia is a sexual preference, a thought, a feeling, and not an act. We should differentiate between child sexual abuse and pedophilia. We shouldn’t increase the suffering of pedophiles by excluding them, by blaming and mocking them.”

Normalizing pedophilia

The TEDx talk is the latest example of an international effort to normalize pedophilia. Instead of building a future based on solid Christian values, Western elites have created a culture of excessive, exaggerated political correctness that is so destructive it will lead to the downfall of Western civilization if it is not arrested.

Watch Professor Heine argue that pedophilia is a “respectable” sexual orientation here: