Tel Aviv: Thousands Protest Israel’s ‘Racist’ Nation-State Bill

Thousands took to the streets of the Israeli capital on Saturday in protest against the nation-state bill, which, they say, would enable ethnic segregation.

The bill, which is currently being debated in the Knesset is expected to come to a final vote on Monday, declares Israel the nation-state of the Jewish people.

Several Israeli politicians, social activists, public figures and lawmakers took part in Saturday’s demonstration to condemn the discriminatory nature of the measure.

The controversial bill was also slammed by US Jews. A group of 14 American Jewish organizations expressed their concerns about the contentious bill in a letter addressed to Knesset opposition leader Isaac Herzog.

RT reports: Demonstrators marched through the streets of Tel Aviv chanting: “Full equality and no less,” “Jews and Arabs refuse to be enemies” and “The nation bill is a disaster,” according to witnesses.

“The Nation-State Law would turn racism, discrimination, and segregation into an inescapable part of our lives. More than that – racism and discrimination are becoming desired and central in the State of Israel. The Nation-State Law will bring exclusion and damage to minorities to terrifying levels we have never seen before. Our stance is clear: all citizens –all– are equal,” the organizers of the rally stated, as cited by the Jerusalem Post.

RT 972mag “RT Ha_Matar: Protest in Tel Aviv against Jewish Nation State Law. Chanting: “full equality – and no less”, “Jews and Arabs refuse to be enemies”, “the nation law is a disaster” pic.twitter.com/wL1qpgjHwe“ — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) July 14, 2018

Between 2,500 and 7,000 people took part in the rally, according to various Israeli media reports. The demonstration was organized by a wide range of NGOs, rights groups and at least four Israeli political parties. The march was reportedly led by some members of the Knesset – the Israeli parliament.

Happening now: March through central #TelAviv to protest the Nation-State Bill pic.twitter.com/rTlv9QT5Cm — Tamara Zieve (@TZieve) July 14, 2018

The bill in question, which is currently being debated in the Knesset and is expected to come to a final vote on Monday, declares Israel the nation-state of the Jewish people. Opponents of the controversial legislation say it would prioritize Jewish values over democratic ones and effectively endanger the rights of Israeli Arab citizens as well as even secular Israelis.

Now in Tel Aviv: some 1,000 demonstrators marching against the proposed Jewish Nation State Law. Calling for full equality between Jews and Arabs. The protest is led by MKs from the Joint List and Meretz pic.twitter.com/3alkoXvJmf — Haggai Matar (@Ha_Matar) July 14, 2018

One of the most controversial clauses of the new bill envisages the establishment of settlements or communities that are segregated by religion or nationality. “The state may allow a community, including members of one religion or of one nationality, to maintain a separate communal settlement,” the provision says, according to the Jerusalem Post. This particular clause even drew criticism from Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, however, actively supports the legislation.

Thousands are gathering now in Tel Aviv to protest against the Nation-state bill. We demand an Israel that belongs to all of us, Jews, Arab – just all of us. pic.twitter.com/6KIf7daBwf — Alon-Lee Green (@AlonLeeGreen) July 14, 2018

“The law of division and discrimination that this government is promoting – which they call the Nation-State Bill – will leave a great many of us out; out of towns with “admission committees; out of fair treatment in the courts; out of citizenship; out of democracy. To this, we will not agree,” the groups participating in the rally said in a statement.

RT 972mag “RT Ha_Matar: Reform Jews at the Tel Aviv protest: “Racism is not our Judaism” pic.twitter.com/pmHOoW1CKC“ — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) July 14, 2018

The controversial bill also drew criticism from abroad, particularly from US Jews: 14 American Jewish organizations expressed their concerns over the legislation to the incoming Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog, who is also the opposition leader in the Knesset.

Some of these groups, such as the New Israel Fund, also took part in Saturday’s rally. “This is tribalism at its worst,” the New Israel Fund CEO Daniel Sokatch told Haaretz. “Beginning with Israel’s Declaration of Independence, the Jewish value of human dignity and the principle of the equality of all people have formed the democratic foundation of the state. This law is completely incompatible with those values,” he added.

Meanwhile, if adopted, the nation-state law would acquire the status of a “basic” law, which gives it a power equal to the constitution (even though Israel does not have a written one). “If racism, sexism, and religious fundamentalism are to be protected in Israel’s basic laws, it should be no surprise when the country embodies those values. This bill and the government that supported it are a danger to Israel’s future,” Sokatch, who even wrote a piece on the issue for the San Diego Jewish World media outlet, warned.

Others were seemingly also concerned over Israel’s international reputation. Rabbi Rick Jacobs, President of the Union for Reform Judaism, particularly warned that adoption of the bill would “make Israel an open target on the world stage for all those who seek to deny the Jewish people our right to a homeland.”