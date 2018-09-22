Telltale Signs Your Home Is Being Haunted By A Demon

When a demon first begins haunting a home or place, the signs can be subtle and may mimic those of your average ghost.

Unlike ghosts, however, demons are negative spirits that can manifest themselves in harmful, deceptive and terrifying ways in order to hurt those around them.

Exemplore.com reports: The first step in removing a demon from a particular place such as a home or workplace is to recognize the signs.

Signs It’s a Demonic Haunting

When demonic hauntings first begin in a home or place, the signs can be subtle and may mimic those of your average, run-of-the-mill ghost. You might experience one or more of the following:

Strange sounds : footsteps, doors opening and closing, whispers, faint screams or moaning, white noise, or electronic interference.

: footsteps, doors opening and closing, whispers, faint screams or moaning, white noise, or electronic interference. Strange sights : shadows in your peripheral vision, flickering lights and electronics, objects seeming to switch places/positions when your back is turned, figures in the dark, etc.

: shadows in your peripheral vision, flickering lights and electronics, objects seeming to switch places/positions when your back is turned, figures in the dark, etc. Strange feelings : a feeling of being watched, a feeling that something is “wrong”, feeling like someone has been in your house or building, inexplicable wafts of cold air, goosebumps, and the feeling of being touched by an invisible hand.

: a feeling of being watched, a feeling that something is “wrong”, feeling like someone has been in your house or building, inexplicable wafts of cold air, goosebumps, and the feeling of being touched by an invisible hand. Strange smells: perfume, food smells, sulfur, and bad odors.

As the demon gains energy and begins to manifest more easily, all of these signs will increase and intensify, and you might also begin to experience these things:

recurrent nightmares on a weekly or nightly basis, depending upon the severity

on a weekly or nightly basis, depending upon the severity phantom-mania : a feeling of being held down in bed, and then upon waking, discovering unexplained bruises or scratches on one’s body

: a feeling of being held down in bed, and then upon waking, discovering unexplained bruises or scratches on one’s body a general feeling of discomfort or dread , not being able to fully settle down in one’s own home or environment

, not being able to fully settle down in one’s own home or environment negativity between family members or friends increases and lead to arguments, fights, and general discord

increases and lead to arguments, fights, and general discord a spirit begins to show itself to a member of the home or environment. Often, these demons center their focus on one particular person and this can sometimes be a child. They will appear to a child often as a nice entity. If an otherwise normal child becomes withdrawn and has an “imaginary friend,” this is a BIG sign

to a member of the home or environment. Often, these demons center their focus on one particular person and this can sometimes be a child. They will appear to a child often as a nice entity. If an otherwise normal child becomes withdrawn and has an “imaginary friend,” this is a BIG sign religious objects will be destroyed or inexplicably lost, e.g. crucifix, bible, rosaries, etc.

or inexplicably lost, e.g. crucifix, bible, rosaries, etc. entire homes or rooms are ransacked , though nothing has been taken

, though nothing has been taken you find writing on walls or other places in the building

Signs will differ depending on the severity of the haunting and he type of demon that has attached itself to the household or property. Keeping a log or journal of all of the experiences will possibly help in identifying the type of haunting you have.

Signs It’s Gone Beyond a “Haunting” (Has Become an Attachment or Possession)

Unfortunately and quite often, when a demon is inhabiting a home or building of some sort, the situation can be fueled by other people. It is a vicious cycle in that the demon brings negativity that triggers people’s fears, then the negativity that emanates from these people feeds the demon more energy. Because of this cycle, the demonic haunting can turn into an attachment and sometimes it can even turn into a full-blown possession, depending on whether or not the demon is able to influence one particular person, and sometimes more than one person.

You will know when it has gone beyond a haunting into something more powerful and dangerous by noticing one or more of the following signs with at least one person in your household:

Withdrawal : the person under influence of this demon might start to pull away from his/her family in a social as well as physical manner. The person becomes withdrawn and is less wont to speak to family members about things they might have before.

: the person under influence of this demon might start to pull away from his/her family in a social as well as physical manner. The person becomes withdrawn and is less wont to speak to family members about things they might have before. Anger/Resentment : the person might show out-of-nowhere signs of emotional intensity, usually in the form of anger or resentment towards his/her family.

: the person might show out-of-nowhere signs of emotional intensity, usually in the form of anger or resentment towards his/her family. Lack of Interest in Once-Loved Activities : the person will also withdraw themselves from regular activities that they once enjoyed, e.g. hobbies, academics, family quality time, etc.

: the person will also withdraw themselves from regular activities that they once enjoyed, e.g. hobbies, academics, family quality time, etc. Recurrent Nightmares and Night Terrors : the person will experience recurrent nightmares, often accompanied by “night terrors” in that the person is scared of the dark and may scream upon waking.

: the person will experience recurrent nightmares, often accompanied by “night terrors” in that the person is scared of the dark and may scream upon waking. Unexplained Marks on the Body : the person might have scratch marks, bite marks, and bruises on his/her body in places that he/she could not inflict upon him/herself.

: the person might have scratch marks, bite marks, and bruises on his/her body in places that he/she could not inflict upon him/herself. Interest in the Occult/Black Magic : he/she might have taken a sudden interest in the occult, particularly in necromancy or black magic.

: he/she might have taken a sudden interest in the occult, particularly in necromancy or black magic. Unexplained Illness and Weakness: he/she might become inexplicably ill and/or visibly weak of body and mind. Signs and symptoms might include weight loss, hair loss, change in skin tone, loss of appetite, vomiting, and loss of energy.

How do you know if it has gone from a haunting to an attachment and then further progressed into a full-blown possession? I expect you will know when it is possession, as the person will no longer be him/herself in any regard. The voice will change and they will throw fits of a supernatural power. Now’s the time to call a priest or someone who is deemed able to handle such a dangerous and dark situation.

Just remember: you can stop it from progressing! Do not feed into negativity in the household, and get the person help when you see the first signs. Do not wait until it gets worse and worse!

Things That Attract Demons and Demonic Hauntings

So let’s answer the question: what is a demon? In the most simplest explanation, it is a negative spirit or entity that has never lived a human existence. This doesn’t mean they haven’t tried.

Putting aside any religious thoughts on the matter, we can simply agree that these beings do exist on some level of our world. And unfortunately, they are often attracted to certain places and people for certain reasons.

Things That Attract Demons to a Place:

Murder/Suicide : any form of violent death that has occurred in a particular place will generate enough negative energy to possibly attract negative beings.

: any form of violent death that has occurred in a particular place will generate enough negative energy to possibly attract negative beings. Black Magic : any place that has been used in black magic rituals of any kind is an open door for negative beings to come through and potentially linger. If a group of people participated in these rituals, it is even more of a magnet for demonic entities.

: any place that has been used in black magic rituals of any kind is an open door for negative beings to come through and potentially linger. If a group of people participated in these rituals, it is even more of a magnet for demonic entities. Multiple Deaths : any place that has seen multiple deaths can attract demonic hauntings. Remember, negative entities feed off of negativity.

: any place that has seen multiple deaths can attract demonic hauntings. Remember, negative entities feed off of negativity. Recurrent Negativity: any place where negative people dwell, if the negativity is strong enough and lasts long enough, can generate enough energy to draw the attention of negative entities.

Things That Attract Demons to People:

Dabbling in the Occult : sometimes simply dabbling in the occult without protecting oneself or knowing what one is doing will attract a demon, e.g. playing with a ouija board, tarot cards, or pendulums.

: sometimes simply dabbling in the occult without protecting oneself or knowing what one is doing will attract a demon, e.g. playing with a ouija board, tarot cards, or pendulums. Performing Black Magic : not just dabbling in the occult, but actually diving head first into the world of black magic most definitely will open a portal for negative things to come through, particularly if you are performing rituals with a group.

: not just dabbling in the occult, but actually diving head first into the world of black magic most definitely will open a portal for negative things to come through, particularly if you are performing rituals with a group. Obsession With Death : a person who obsesses over death might be wont to attract a demon, e.g. traipsing around a cemetery, performing a séance, visiting haunted places, researching death and murder scenes, etc.

: a person who obsesses over death might be wont to attract a demon, e.g. traipsing around a cemetery, performing a séance, visiting haunted places, researching death and murder scenes, etc. Depression/Anxiety : people who are deeply depressed have a low/weak aura about them can attract more negativity, including demons.

: people who are deeply depressed have a low/weak aura about them can attract more negativity, including demons. Drug Use/Abuse: a person who uses drugs on a regular basis open themselves up to demonic attachment. Why is this? Because drugs deplete your physical, mental, and spiritual energy, leaving you weak enough to allow lower level entities to feed on your energy (or what’s left of it).