Texas Deputy Caught Raping 4-Year-Old Girl In Child Detention Facility

A Texas deputy sheriff has been arrested on a felony charge after he was caught raping a 4-year-old girl in a child detention facility.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says the victim’s mother is an undocumented immigrant, and the 47-year-old pedophile took advantage of the mother’s fear of deportation.

According to CBS News, Nunez has been charged with super aggravated sexual assault — a charge applied when the victim is less than six years old.

Salazar says the victim, who just turned 4, cried out to her mother Saturday night. He said the mother decided to go to a local fire station to report the abuse. Investigators quickly stepped in and arrested the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department deputy, around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Salazar said Nunez raped the girl, causing her intense pain. Investigators believe the abuse could go back months or possibly even years. Investigators are trying to determine whether the incident was an isolated case, or whether it followed a pattern of abuse at the child detention facility by Nunez.

The possibility that others may have been involved in similar criminal activity hasn’t been ruled out by the Sheriff’s Department, nor has the possibility that Nunez may be part of a wider child trafficking operation.

“When one person or persons individually demonstrate like they did in this case that they’re not worthy to be part of this agency, then we’re going to, quite frankly, get them out of here. Cut them out like cancer. And that’s what’s going to happen in this case,” said Salazar.

Nunez has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Internal affairs will also be conducting a separate, but concurrent investigation.

Salazar said he encourages undocumented immigrants to continue to report crimes. He said there could be more victims in Nunez’s case.

“(We ask) victims of a crime or a witness to a crime to please come forward and report it. Just like we’re doing in this case, we’re filling out paperwork with this witness in question to make sure that she’s given protected status pending the outcome of this case,” Salazar said.

Pedophilia epidemic

The news follows reports that the Obama Administration had placed known pedophile in charge of a child’s detention facility in Texas.

According to a bombshell exposé by Texas Monthly, a man with a history of arrest for child pornography charges was tasked to run a major child detention center located in Brownsville, Texas.

Pedophile Ernesto Padron was a Border Patrol agent before he was forced to resign from the agency in 2010 after being charged with a second-degree felony of possession of child porn.

After escaping the charges, Padron was awarded a high-level position at the facility, where he was in control of thousands of undocumented children, many of whom would regularly drop off the radar.